Welcome to the latest edition of Dividend Hunter . Over the past few weeks, we have analysed companies where strong cash flows could translate into consistent dividends going forward. In our previous edition, we covered a leading agriculture company offering a 3.5% dividend yield .

Today, we turn our attention to a Navratna public sector company and one of Indian Oil Corporation’s key group companies. The company operates the 10.5 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) Manali refinery in Tamil Nadu, with a capacity to process about 235,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The stock we focus on in this edition of Dividend Hunter is a leading public-sector downstream refiner, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (Chennai Petro). Let’s start with the performance first.

Demonstrating operational resilience, Chennai Petro achieved a 108% capacity utilisation in Q1 FY27 with a crude throughput of 2.85 MMT. The company is actively evolving from a refining entity into a vertically integrated energy player. It has secured retail fuel marketing rights. On the dividend front, Chennai Petro maintains a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company declared an equity dividend of ₹62.0 per share for FY26. Notably, this is the highest dividend payout by Chennai Petro to date and is up from ₹5 per share paid in FY25. While this reflects a remarkable jump in shareholder returns, it is now part of history. The key question is whether Chennai Petro can sustain such payouts while delivering long-term earnings growth.

Business Overview: Refining Infrastructure & Distribution Network

Chennai Petro serves as a major industrial hub in South India, supplying surrounding petrochemical industries. It produces a wide range of petroleum products, specialty chemicals, and feedstocks. Diesel, Petrol, ATF, and Naphtha account for over 85% of total turnover.

Chennai Petro mainly serves South India (Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka). Under long-standing arrangements, IOCL markets approximately 92-95% of Chennai Petro’s fuel output. On the other hand, Chennai Petro directly markets specialty products, feedstocks and by-products, which constitute 5-8% of the total volume.

Financial Turnaround: How GRM Expansion Drove FY26 Profits

Over the last 5 years, the company’s consolidated net profit grew at 65% CAGR, reaching ₹3,103 crore in FY26. This net profit growth has been a key driver of the higher dividend payments. In FY26, Chennai Petro recorded a strong financial performance. Revenue increased by 7.9% year-on-year to ₹63,640 crore, driven by 12% higher crude throughput.

Operating EBITDA surged by 368% (on a lower base of ₹1,016 crore) to ₹4,757 crore, while margins expanded to 7.5%, up from just 1.7% in FY25. This jump in operating performance was driven by a more than doubling of the average gross refining margin (GRM) to US$9.28, from US$4.22 during the period. As a result, net profit jumped 14.5x to ₹3,103 crore.

The company’s market cap is ₹18,525 crore, as of 30 July 2026.

Chennai Petro Share Price

Q1FY27 Performance: Turnaround Momentum Continues

The momentum further strengthened in Q1FY27. In Q1FY27, Chennai Petro recorded a strong financial turnaround. Revenue from operations increased by 84.8% year-on-year to ₹27,369 crore, supported by a robust capacity utilisation of 108% with a crude throughput of 2.85 MMT.

Operating performance recovered completely, with EBITDA jumping to ₹1,555 crore, from ₹99 crore in Q1FY26. This jump in operating performance was driven by a nearly threefold increase in the average GRM to US$ 8.78 per barrel, up from US$ 3.22 per barrel in Q1FY26. As a result, margins recovered to 6% from just 0.7% in the year-ago period.

Consequently, net profit staged a complete turnaround to ₹1,031 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹40 crore in Q1 FY26. Higher earnings translated into stronger cash generation, improving the company’s ability to pay dividends.

Cash Flow Sustainability: Analysing the ₹2,945 Crore Operational Runway

Chennai Petro recorded a turnaround in its cash flow profile during FY26, driven by a strong operational performance. The company generated a net cash flow from operating activities of ₹2,945 crore, more than double the ₹1,352.4 crore generated in FY25.

Operating profit before working capital changes rose to ₹4,799.4 crore compared to ₹1,049.4 crore in the previous fiscal year. This was driven by a higher crude throughput and stronger GRM. Even after investing ₹886.5 crore in working capital, primarily due to inventory build-up, and paying ₹967.9 crore in direct taxes, Chennai Petro maintained a healthy operational cash surplus.

The company deployed these inflows into capex and simultaneously reduced debt. Net cash used in investing activities stood at ₹929.8 crore. On the financing front, Chennai Petro used ₹1,294.1 crore (net), including for repayment of long-term debt (₹1,343.7 crore) and interest payments (₹219.75 crore).

Despite this, Chennai Petro’s added net cash of ₹721.1 crore during the year. This expanded the total cash and cash equivalents by almost 5x (from ₹183.8 crore in FY25) to ₹905 crore. It has been generating free cash flow since FY22. Free cash flow stood at ₹2,045 crore in FY26, up from ₹667 crore in FY25. This shows that even when GRM and margins were low during FY25, Chennai Petro generated free cash.

This allowed the business to fund its capital expansion, repay long-term borrowings, and build up cash reserves without compromising liquidity. In fact, the company’s reserves have increased to ₹10,960 crore in FY26 from ₹8,058 crore in FY25 and ₹2,838 crore in FY22.

This cash conversion capacity enables Chennai Petro to reward shareholders with higher payouts while retaining sufficient internal accruals to support ongoing projects.

Regarding its dividend per share, the company has recommended ₹62 per share (30% dividend payout) for FY26. Notably, this dividend is 12.4x the FY25 dividend of ₹5 (35% payout). This was the year when margins had shrunk significantly, but Chennai Petro still paid dividends.

Previously, the dividend payment was ₹55 (30%) in FY24, ₹27 (11%) in FY23, and ₹2 (2%) in FY22. The company currently pays a final dividend only once in a financial year. This payout is also mandated by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

According to DIPAM, every Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) is required to pay an annual dividend of at least 30% of net profit or 5% of net worth, whichever is higher. A lower payout may be possible if net worth, borrowing, capex, profit retention requirements, and cash and bank balances warrant it.

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This makes it clear that Chennai Petro can pay dividends if the company is earning significant profits. This is because, based on past track record, Chennai Petro did not pay any dividends in FY19 (loss of ₹205 crore), FY20 (loss of ₹2,056 crore), and FY21 (net profit of just ₹257 crore). However, dividends resumed once profits increased to ₹1,352 crore in FY22.

Relative Valuations: Tracking the Multiple Compression Against Sector Peers

Valuation-wise, Chennai Petro trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 3x, at a discount to its 5-year historical median (4.6x) and the closest peer such as MRPL (5.8x). The low valuation reflects the deep cyclicality of the business.

The Dividend Hunter Verdict

In short, Chennai Petro could sustain its dividend payments. The company’s core refining operations have been generating steady, reliable cash flow on the back of improving operations. This strong operational cash flow (₹2,945 crore generated in FY26) allows Chennai Petro to cover its yearly dividend. Cash flows also enable servicing of its borrowings and fund capex.

However, there is a catch. As said, the business is highly volatile and depends on refining margins. As long as GRMs remain stable, the company’s balance sheet, comfortable debt-to-equity ratio (0.4:1) and AAA credit rating ensure that its dividend policy remains sustainable.

Further, the government DIPAM mandate for CPSEs to pay a minimum annual dividend suggests that Chennai Petro could continue to reward shareholders, provided refining profitability remains robust. Dividend hunters should add this stock to their watchlist .

Disclaimer:

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation and conference call. Only in cases where the data were unavailable have we used an alternative, widely accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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