For years, Samsung treated its compact flip-style lineup as the default choice for anyone seeking a pocketable, flexible device. However, Motorola has steadily chipped away at that dominance with the Razr flip phones, turning the clamshell segment into a fierce battle of priorities.

With the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 against the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Indian buyers face a clear choice – Samsung’s ecosystem polish and software longevity versus Motorola’s hardware muscle and aggressive pricing.

Both smartphones feature top-tier silicon, expanded cover screens, and intelligent AI features. But what about the differences? Why should one choose the Z Flip 8 over the Razr 60 Ultra, or vice versa? That is what we are here to find out.

1. Outer screen usability

The outer screen on these flip phones is no longer just a glanceable notification pane; it is now a full app canvas.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Samsung equips the Galaxy Z Flip 8 with a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display paired with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner panel, both running at 120Hz. Samsung’s redesigned FlexWindow focuses heavily on native widgets and AI interactions, though running unoptimised full apps on the cover glass still requires using Samsung’s Good Lock app utility.

Motorola takes a more hardware-forward approach with a 4.0-inch QuickView pOLED cover screen and a 7.0-inch main panel. It edges ahead on display fluidity with a 165Hz LTPO refresh rate across both screens and a peak brightness touching 4,000 nits. Furthermore, Motorola’s Hello UI allows virtually any Android app to launch directly on the outer screen out of the box.

2. Processor, memory, and thermal performance

While both devices offer flagship performance, their memory allocations and processor choices differ in the Indian market.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is powered by Samsung’s 2nm Exynos 2600 processor in India, paired with an Xclipse GPU and 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. While energy efficient for everyday routines, the compact body can throttle under sustained gaming workloads during warmer summer months.

Motorola equips the Razr 60 Ultra universally with Qualcomm’s older Snapdragon 8 Elite platform. It offers a more generous baseline for Indian power users, coming standard with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, delivering higher RAM and thermal headroom.

3. Camera systems

Camera hardware on clamshell foldables has improved significantly, but the two brands take different paths.

Samsung sticks to a refined dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 10MP inner selfie camera. Samsung relies heavily on its ProVisual Engine for natural skin tones, balanced HDR, and stable 4K video recording.

Motorola goes all-in on sensor resolution with a triple-50MP setup: a 50MP main sensor (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide/macro lens, and a 50MP front selfie camera. The high-resolution front camera gives vloggers and content creators sharp video and selfie output without needing to unfold the device.

4. Battery capacity and charging speeds

Samsung’s Z Flip 8 packs a 4,300mAh battery but remains capped at modest 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. A full charge takes over 70 minutes, and Samsung does not bundle a charger in the box.

Motorola houses a larger 4,700mAh battery inside the Razr 60 Ultra, backed by 68W TurboPower wired charging and 30W wireless charging. A quick 15-minute top-up gives nearly half a day’s use, and Motorola includes the high-speed charging adapter in the Indian retail package.

5. Indian pricing and update support

In India, pricing and long-term support might favour one of these devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: Starts at Rs 1,24,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 512GB version reaches Rs 1,44,999. To justify this premium, Samsung offers a class-leading 7 years of Android OS and security updates, along with One UI 9 and deep Galaxy AI integration.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Priced aggressively at Rs 99,999 for its single top-tier 16GB + 512GB configuration. With launch bank offers often bringing the effective price down near Rs 89,999, Motorola offers double the storage for significantly less money. Some platforms offer it for as low as Rs 79,999, although stocks are limited considering the age of the device. However, its software promise is shorter, standing at 3 major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches.

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Conclusion

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

The choice between these two clamshell foldables comes down to long-term software peace of mind versus immediate hardware value.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is built for buyers who value a long update lifecycle (7 years), deep software ecosystem features, widespread service network access across India, and refined camera post-processing.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is designed for users who want maximum hardware per rupee, delivering twice the baseline storage (512GB), 16GB RAM, a brighter 165Hz outer display, and 68W fast charging for much less than Samsung’s base model.