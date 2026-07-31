The biggest K-drama awards show is back! The 5th edition of the Blue Dragon Series Awards, organised by the Korean newspaper Sports Chosun, will see iconic TV personalities Lim Yoona and Jun Hyun Moo return to their roles as the main hosts of the night for the fifth time at Paradise City in Incheon on Friday, July 31.

A day before the live telecast, the Blue Dragon banner went viral once again as pre-show traditions upholding high standards to ensure fairness and trust during the forthcoming trophy presentations made headlines. With the judging process for the prestigious awards series in focus, the “7-vote system” was reintroduced to the audience. This panel is composed of six professional judges and netizens’ voting results. Meanwhile, ‘same-day judging’ and ‘strict security’ completely block any type of leaks.

According to K-media outlet Sports Chosun, the final judging process takes place on the day of the ceremony and requires judges to surrender their mobile phones and entirely isolate themselves from the outside world. The post-voting period sees the results being sealed on-site and placed into winner envelopes, which are then delivered to the presenters just right before they walk up to the stage.

The ceremony will cover original dramas and variety shows on major OTT platforms, such as TVING, Netflix and Disney+, with formidable nominees being selected for shows released from June 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

When and where to watch Blue Dragon Series Awards 2026

This time, the main show will be broadcast live on the South Korean TV network KBS2 at 8:30 pm KST (5 pm IST) on July 31. Meanwhile, the Blue Dragon Series Awards red carpet event will precede the show, commencing at 6:30 pm KST (3 pm IST).

In addition to being telecast on South Korean TV, the awards will be livestreamed via Naver CHZZK and Naver TV, with international viewing access available through the PRIZM app. Fans hoping to catch their favourite stars’ best fashion moments on the red carpet may initially tune into KBS’ YouTube channels.

Watch the red carpet here:

5th Blue Dragon Series Awards: Lineup and Nominee details

Certain top stars from the K-entertainment world nominated across categories this time around have already recorded landmark milestones ahead of the live ceremony. Even MCs Lim Yoona and Jun Hyun Moo are set to script history as the first celebrities to host the show for five consecutive years. Their unwavering chemistry has shone through it all from the first edition to the fifth.

While Weak Hero Class’ breakout star and K-pop idol Park Ji Hoon has become the youngest Best Actor nominee, chef Hu Deok Juk is now the oldest rookie nominee at age 77. On top of that, Jin Sun Kyu and Park Bo Kyung have scripted a record as the first married couple to be nominated together at Blue Dragon.

Actress Im Soo Jung is said to have adjusted her schedule due to a high fever and may not attend the upcoming show accordingly, MK Sports reported. She has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in the Disney+ drama series Low Life.

Here is the full nominees list:

Best New Actress

Arin for S Line

Kim Min for Low Life

Seo Ji Hye for The Scarecrow

Bang Hyo Rin for Aema

Jeon So Young for If Wishes Could Kill

Best New Actor

Lee Hong Nae for The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

Kim Jin Wook for Low Life

Kim Jae Won for Yumi’s Cells 3

Song Geon Hee for The Scarecrow

Baek Sun Ho for If Wishes Could Kill

Best Supporting Actress

Im Soo Jung for Low Life

Kwak Sun Young for The Scarecrow

Park Bo Kyung for The Art of Sarah

Seo Eun Soo for Made in Korea

Moon Jung Hee for Gold Land

Best Supporting Actor

Lee Kwang Soo for Gold Land

Lee Sang Yi for The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

Jin Sun Kyu for Aema

Jung Moon Sung for The Scarecrow

Yoon Kyung Ho fo The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

Best Actor

Park Hae Soo for The Scarecrow

Park Ji Hoon for The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

Kim Woo Bin for Genie, Make a Wish

Hyun Bin for Made in Korea

Kim Seon Ho for Can This Love Be Translated

Best Actress

Park Bo Young for Gold Land

Go Youn Jung for Can This Love Be Translated

Kim Go Eun for You and Everything Else

Park Ji Hyun for You and Everything Else

Park Hae Sun for The Art of Sarah

Best Drama

Yumi’s Cells 3

Made in Korea

You and Everything Else

The Scarecrow

The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

Best New Female Entertainer

Kim Ye Won for EXchange 4

Shim Ja Yoon for The White Collars 2

Ahn Joo Mi for SNL Korea 8

Choi Mina Sue for Single’s Inferno 5

Kim Sihyeon for Culinary Class Wars 2

Kim Yewon for EXchange 4

Best Female Entertainer

Jung Yi Rang for Dabang Sisters

Ji Ye Eun for Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!

Kim Sook for Screwballs 4

Lee Eun Ji for Better Late Than Single

Lee Soo Ji for SNL Korea 8

Best Male Entertainer

Shin Dong Yup for SNL Korea 8

Yoo Jae Suk for Jae Seok’s B&B Rules

Lee Kwang Soo for Jae Seok’s B&B Rules

Joo Woo Jae for Screwballs 4

Kim Won Hun for SNL Season 8

Best Variety Show