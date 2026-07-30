With the debate around the growing competition from Chinese AI models, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has stepped forward with a blunt message – blocking foreign competition will not make American technology stronger.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Zuckerberg argued that banning Chinese AI models would do little to secure the US’s global lead in AI. Instead, he urged Washington to focus on stepping up innovation and fixing domestic bottlenecks.

“Banning Chinese AI won’t magically give the US an edge,” Zuckerberg noted, warning that blanket bans risk creating regulatory capture — a dynamic where a handful of dominant, legacy tech firms leverage government rules to insulate themselves from competition rather than building superior products.

What Mark Zuckerberg said

Zuckerberg’s stand on Chinese AI ignites the debate over open versus closed AI ecosystems. He said that the US should address internal weaknesses, such as energy infrastructure bottlenecks, computing capacity, and regulatory friction, rather than relying on geopolitical protectionism.

Zuckerberg also added that an open-weights AI ecosystem fosters faster innovation across the global developer community than restrictive, gatekept environments. Blanket bans on low-cost foreign models could inadvertently concentrate AI power within a few dominant frontier labs in Silicon Valley.

At the same time, Zuckerberg also projected a positive outlook for the AI agents industry.

“I think that it’s extremely unlikely if you look out five years from now, for example — whatever period of time you want — that you don’t have billions of people with a personal agent that understands your goals and that is just working on your behalf 24/7 to achieve your goals in whatever the domain is that you care about,” Zuckerberg said during the quarterly earnings call with investors.

How Sam Altman and Silicon Valley responded to Chinese AI threat

The surge in high-performing, low-cost Chinese open models also caught the full attention of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Altman has openly expressed concern that the US may underestimate China’s pace of innovation. Addressing the rapid rise of open models like Kimi and DeepSeek, Altman noted that China’s momentum directly influenced OpenAI’s strategy to release its own open-weight offerings, such as gpt-oss.

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Altman warned that without strong American open-weight alternatives, “the world was going to head to be mostly built on Chinese open source models.” He also cautioned that concentrating AI power in the hands of a few dominant gatekeepers would be “very bad,” calling for decentralised access while accusing some foreign labs of using distillation tactics to replicate US frontier capabilities.