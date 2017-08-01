Aaditya Thackeray on university row: Maharashtra government has played with future of students

Aaditya further questioned why did Mumbai university, which calls itself modern and online could not declare results even after 109 days. (PTI)

As the deadline set by the Chancellor for Mumbai University C. Vidyasagar Rao to declare results got over today, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said the Maharashtra government has played with the future of students. “It’s 31st July. The deadline given to the Mumbai University for declaring results, by Hon’ble Chancellor is over. Yet not results. Shame,” he tweeted. “This absolute failure by Mumbai Uni is nt only an insult of orders of office of Hon’ble Chancellor, bt also plays with future of students,” reads the tweet. He further stated that such mismanagement in the education ministry and university has never been seen before and that all students seeking admissions abroad and for post graduation have been stranded. “Results not out as yet, will marksheets come in time? Is this a scam? Looks like one with tender messed up,” he said in the tweet. Aaditya said that their demands for waiving revaluation fees and setting up a help desk for those applying abroad and for PG courses are still pending.

“Never has the MU faced such a crisis because of the mismanagement. Education Minister and the VC must answer the students they’ve harassed,” he stated in the tweet. Aaditya further questioned why did Mumbai university, which calls itself modern and online could not declare results even after 109 days. “Even if results come out now, marksheets are important. What about marksheets now,” he questioned.