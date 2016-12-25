7th pay commission: Chhattisgarh government employees to soon get benefits, says CM Raman Singh

The minimum pay in central government with effect from January 1, 2016 was Rs 18,000 per month, up form Rs 7,000 per month. At the highest level of Cabinet Secretary, the salary was up from Rs 90,000 a month to Rs 2.5 lakh. (PTI)

Chhattisgarh state government employees will soon get benefits of the 7th pay commission, Chief Minister Raman Singh said on Sunday. Ever since announcement of the 7th Pay Commission benefits for the central government employees, demand for similar benefits for state government emplyees have been coming. Haryana was the first state to give the benefit of 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to its employees with effect from January 1, 2016. In a bonanza for over one crore government employees and pensioners, the seventh Pay Commission had recommended an overall hike of 23.5 per cent for central government employees. The government had already notified the 2.57-time hike in basic salary of one crore government employees and pensioners as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The pay hike had been made effective from January 1, 2016.

You may also like to watch

The minimum pay in central government with effect from January 1, 2016 was Rs 18,000 per month, up form Rs 7,000 per month. At the highest level of Cabinet Secretary, the salary was up from Rs 90,000 a month to Rs 2.5 lakh.

On December 13, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, which is likely to benefit more than 21 lakh state government employees, teachers and pensioners. The decision would lead to phase wise distribution of arrears in instalments.

(With inputs from Agencies)