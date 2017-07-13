Virat Kohli on much needed break with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma (Instagram/Virat Kohli)

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is on a “much-needed break” with Anushka Sharma. The actress latest social media posts indicate they are in New York, where the IIFA Weekend and Awards begins on Thursday. “Much-needed break with my <3 (heart emoji),” Virat posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday with a photograph featuring him and Anushka in a car.

While Virat is seen in a casual white T-shirt, Anushka looks smart in an olive top. The eye-catching aspect of the image is their unique eyewear. Over the past two days, Anushka has been posting images of New York’s streets on her Instagram page. “The sun sets someplace and rises for a new day at another… Have a great day/night you all .., #NewYork #Sunset #JetLagged,” she captioned one image. On another photograph, she wrote: “There is light always at the end of the long road.”

The actress has been caught up with the promotion of her new film with superstar Shah Rukh Khan “Jab Harry Met Sejal”.

Meanwhile, New York is set to host the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) celebrations, where stars like Salman Khan, A.R Rahman, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar will be in attendance.