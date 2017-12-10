TED Talks India Nayi Soch by Shah Rukh Khan: How to watch premiere online? Check telecast date, timings, channel details

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a grand comeback on small screen. (Photo from TED’s Twitter)

TED Talks India Nayi Soch by Shah Rukh Khan: It’s a big day today as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a grand comeback on small screen. Bollywood heartthrob SRK will be appearing on your TV screens through TED Talks India Nayi Soch. From being a speaker to now hosting TED Talks, Shah Rukh Khan had said the show is one the biggest achievements of his life. SRK, who delivered his first TED Talk in Vancouver earlier this year, said that he is a huge fan of the show.”I have always been a fan of ‘TED Talks’ even before it became big on the Internet. I would call this show as the biggest achievement of my life. It (‘TED Talks’) is something I am doing with pride and not for money. This show will spread love and innovative ideas,” Shah Rukh had said.

From telecast date to timings to channel name, here are all the details of TED Talks India Nayi Soch by Shah Rukh Khan:-

Where to watch on TV channel: Star Plus Channel

What’s the timing: 7 PM

Date: Sunday (10th December)

Where to watch it online: Hotstar

Shah Rukh Khan has shared many promotional videos of TED Talks on his Twitter handle. WATCH:-

Don’t just spread love, spread ideas too…ideas are the new COOL! #TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch, Starts 10th Dec, 7pm @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/A73AxglbwO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 3, 2017

For kids and their parents… Ideas are currency for everyone! #TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch, Starts 10th Dec, 7pm @StarPlus @TEDTalks pic.twitter.com/gvvqO8ys1Y — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 8, 2017



The actor had said the show has given him a platform to be himself. “I am a movie star who can emote, sing, dance. I am a friend, father, husband, an entrepreneur but I think ‘TED Talks’ gives me the platform to be myself and it is a very satisfying thing in my life,” SRK had said. The actor said he was a bit nervous when he delivered his speech but is thankful to Chris Anderson, the head of TED, for being supportive and encouraging. Shah Rukh added that he has always been interested in knowing about the things happening globally. “During my childhood, my parents, teachers and friends taught me something that urged me to stay informed about everything. Just like a curious cat I want to know everything. I feel a little odd when somebody says something to me and I don’t know it’s meaning.”

The official announcement of a new show “TED Talks India Nayi Soch”, to be hosted by Shah Rukh, was made in the presence of the actor, Star India chairman and CEO Uday Shankar and TED head Chris Anderson. “An entertainment channel like Star Plus has all kinds of shows, they are doing good work. Few years ago, they started a show called ‘Satyamev Jayate’. I think that was a step in the right direction,” Shah Rukh had said

Keeping all essential details regarding the show – including the premiere date and people who will appear as speakers under wraps – the makers said “TED Talks India Nayi Soch” will provide a platform for people to have to freely share their ideas.