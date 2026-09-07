As someone whose daily workflow has long been tied to Apple’s ecosystem, stepping away from the familiarity of macOS is rarely a seamless transition. In the interest of science (and the greed to try out the latest tech), I take my time to make these transitions. So, when Dell handed me the XPS 14 (2026) for a few weeks, I was curious to see what the Windows universe had to offer.

The XPS 14 is a laptop that represents Dell’s idea of what a premium laptop meant for utility and entertainment should be like. With an eye-watering Rs 2,57,890 price tag, the expectations are supposed to be bigger, considering it’s got an Intel Core Ultra X7 processor, a 2.8K resolution OLED display, and more. Hence, to make it fun, I decided to put my MacBook aside and make this my sole primary laptop for two full weeks.

With such great specifications on its side, I expected the Dell XPS 14 to be a great Windows laptop to live with. But does it deliver a flawless mobile computing experience?

First impressions: Feels premium

Opening the box, the XPS 14 immediately imparts a dense and confident feel, utilising the same kind of milled-aluminium material you get from a 14-inch MacBook Pro. The silhouette is undeniably sleek, and when it sits in a coffee shop or a boardroom, it commands attention with class. The XPS logo on the lid and the flat sides make the laptop command presence like a few premium laptops.

Dell XPS 14

That said, there are a couple of concerns that you may observe with the XPS 14. The matte metallic finish looks brilliant straight out of the box, but within hours, it collects smudges that require constant wiping. Also, the centre XPS logo, when moderate pressure is applied, reveals a noticeable structural flex.

The multimedia factors: Is it good to use?

The star feature of the XPS 14 is its 14-inch 2.8K OLED touch-enabled display running at a buttery-smooth 120Hz. Coming from a MacBook Air, this panel is an immediate upgrade for media consumption. Watching content on YouTube or editing photos in Lightroom reveals deep blacks and great contrast that Apple’s Liquid Retina displays struggle to match side-by-side. Add its touchscreen capability into the mix, and scrolling through long documents or zooming into canvas work becomes second nature.

As for the sound, the bottom-firing speakers deliver surprisingly rich, loud audio with genuine depth on a flat desk. However, the moment you move the laptop onto your lap or a plush blanket, the sound gets muffled—an area where the upward-firing speaker grilles of MacBooks still hold a clear edge.

The glass trackpad is among the best I have observed on any Windows laptop over the years – it is smooth, expansive, and incredibly precise with Windows multi-touch gestures. The keyboard, however, demands an adjustment period. The zero-grid design, with a closely spaced key layout, looks futuristic, but it takes time to get used to the layout. Additionally, the key travel and feedback aren’t as satisfactory as what you usually get on Lenovo ThinkPad laptops or Apple’s MacBook Pro.

Performance and productivity

Under the hood, the XPS 14 packs Intel’s Core Ultra X7 “Panther Lake” processor, paired with 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB SSD. For daily productivity and creative tasks, like working with dozens of browser tabs, streaming YouTube videos, and keeping Photoshop open simultaneously, the machine never hesitated. It kept its cooling fans silent under normal workloads.

Dell XPS 14

Where the transition from a MacBook becomes truly eye-opening, however, is when you step away from work and fire up actual PC gaming. The integrated Intel Arc B390 GPU delivers a leap in integrated graphics performance that completely redefines what an ultraportable can do without a discrete graphics card. Unlike macOS, where running modern AAA titles requires translation layers or workaround tools like CrossOver, having native Windows 11 compatibility alongside Intel’s XeSS upscaling opens up a vast, friction-free gaming library.

To test its real-world gaming limits, I put two benchmark titles through their paces. Grand Theft Auto V runs natively at high settings at 1200p resolution, locking the frame rate well over 90 FPS, and taking full advantage of the 120Hz refresh rate panel. Similarly, Forza Horizon 5, a notoriously demanding open-world racing game, ran at 1080p using the High graphics preset paired with Intel’s XeSS upscaling. The XPS 14 averaged over 70 FPS as I drove through dynamic weather environments. Driving through the lush jungle trails and dusty roads felt wonderfully responsive, with the 120Hz OLED screen delivering vivid colour output and motion clarity. For a ultralsim portable, this is insane.

While the fans do spin up to a noticeable hum during extended gaming sessions, thermal management keeps the wrist rests comfortable, and the OLED panel makes modern game worlds look stunning.

My only concerns were limited to Windows 11 and how it manages daily workload experiences. Windows 11 in 2026 remains a bloat-laden mess, with its notorious update policy hampering the experience when you need your laptop the most. However, beyond the irritating update situation, Windows 11 remains a productivity-centric OS compatible with almost all software and apps you’d need to run. Be it running online sessions of CMS pages on Chrome, or working on multiple Word documents in the background while downloading an update for Forza Horizon 5 via Steam, Windows does it all calmly while keeping you in loop.

Battery stamina and the port situation

Dell XPS 14

Equipped with a 70Whr battery, the XPS 14 promises a solid 12 hours of real-world productivity (writing, web browsing, spreadsheets) on a single charge. For most of my work schedules, it easily got me through a 9-to-5 workday without hunting for the charger. However, if you edit heavy images or watch movies on the speakers, the battery drain accelerates dramatically. Charging is relatively fast, taking almost an hour to fill up the battery from 20 per cent.

The XPS 14 also offers three Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. No USB-A port or Ethernet port here, unlike an equivalent MacBook.

Our verdict

Living with the Dell XPS 14 for two weeks proved that Windows hardware has improved by leaps and bounds in the premium segment, and the individual components offer a great experience, especially with regard to display standards, battery, charging and raw processing performance. Dell’s overall fit and finish has left me impressed.

At Rs 2,57,890, you are paying a massive premium with the XPS 14. But if your budget allows and you want a device that turns heads while delivering no-nonsense daily performance, the XPS 14 is as close to hardware perfection as it gets in the Windows universe.