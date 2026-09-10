Moments after Apple’s new CEO, John Ternus, took to the stage to unveil the iPhone Duo and the iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple India adjusted the pricing for the rest of the iPhone models. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max replace the iPhone 17 Pro equivalents in the lineup and bump up the prices of the existing models. A price hike for the iPhones was inevitable owing to the global chip shortage driving up manufacturing costs.

Apple, however, delayed the price hike until the release of the iPhone 18 Pro models. No changes are applicable to the specifications of the iPhone 17 series as well as the iPhone 16 following the price hike, save for the change in prices.

Hence, the cheapest iPhone – the iPhone 17e – now costs the same as the iPhone 17 did just a day before the Apple event.

New iPhone prices in India after iPhone 18 Pro launch

With the new 2026 flagships entering the market, Apple’s remaining iPhone models see a price hike in India. The entry-level option, the iPhone 17e, now moves up the accessible end of the spectrum starting at Rs 79,900. Moving up, the baseline iPhone 17 steps up to Rs 99,900, while the ultra-slim iPhone Air sits firmly in the upper mid-tier range starting at Rs 1,49,900.

On the other end of Apple’s newly expanded portfolio sits the iPhone Duo, establishing a luxury form-factor tier. In India, the Duo starts at an eye-watering Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB storage configuration, scaling significantly across higher storage options to reach Rs 3,24,900 for the 512GB model, Rs 3,74,900 for the 1TB model, and topping out at Rs 4,49,900 for the top-of-the-line 2TB variant.

Revised iPhone prices at a glance

iPhone Air

– iPhone 17e (Base Variant): Rs 79,900

– iPhone 17 (Base Variant): Rs 99,900

– iPhone Air (Base Variant): Rs 1,49,900

– iPhone Duo (256GB): Rs 2,99,900

– iPhone Duo (512GB): Rs 3,24,900

– iPhone Duo (1TB): Rs 3,74,900

– iPhone Duo (2TB): Rs 4,49,900

Note: The outgoing iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have been officially retired from the active store lineup to make room for the iPhone 18 Pro series and the new foldable flagship. However, retailers may keep remaining stocks of the iPhone 17 Pro models until stocks exhaust.

What remains to be seen is how the new price hikes affect iPhone sales ahead of the festive season in India.

iPhone 18, iPhone 18e yet to launch

In a notable shift from its traditional release cycle, Apple did not unveil standard non-Pro models alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo series. Industry reports indicate that Apple is splitting its product release schedule, leaving the standard iPhone 18 and the budget-focused iPhone 18e scheduled for a release in early 2027. These entry-level and mainstream next-generation devices are expected to arrive in spring 2027, temporarily leaving the current iPhone 17, 17e, and iPhone Air as the primary non-Pro choices on store shelves for the remainder of 2026.