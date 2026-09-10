After months of speculation, Apple has officially introduced its flagship iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max phones. The next generation of Pro models builds on last year’s iPhone 17 Pro models, with CEO John Ternus describing them as a “personal AI hub”, bringing the focus on Siri AI and Apple Intelligence.

Some of the headlining upgrades to this year’s Pro iPhone include an AI-centric processor, a variable aperture feature for the camera, a larger capacity battery, a smaller camera cutout pill, and that rumoured new burgundy colourway. The bright and bold orange colourway of the iPhone 17 Pro is gone.

But more than that, here’s what matters the most – the Indian pricing.

Price and availability of iPhone 18 Pro models in India

In India, baseline pricing for the updated configurations is set as follows:

iPhone 18 Pro: Starts at Rs 1,64,900.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Starts at Rs 1,79,900.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro begin this Friday, with store availability following one week later.

A20 Pro chipset and memory architecture

The core driver of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is the new A20 Pro system-on-chip, built on a 2-nanometre manufacturing process. The node shrink provides roughly an 18 per cent increase in graphics processing performance while improving power efficiency across background operations, says Apple. To support real-time Apple Intelligence features and higher computational loads, Apple increased the unified memory (RAM) to 12GB across both Pro models, up from 8GB in previous generations.

Variable aperture and sensor upgrades for camera

Apple revised its triple-camera layout around three 48-megapixel sensors, introducing a mechanical variable aperture system on the primary wide lens. The system adjusts physical aperture blades between f/1.6 and f/4.0, providing mechanical control over light exposure and depth of field rather than relying solely on software portrait rendering. Here’s what the camera setup looks like on these models:

Primary Camera: 48-megapixel sensor featuring an adjustable f/1.6 to f/4.0 physical aperture.

Telephoto and Ultra-Wide: Retains 48-megapixel resolution with wider aperture optics designed for improved light capture in low-light environments.

Front Camera: Upgraded to a 24-megapixel sensor for higher-resolution video calls and self-portraits.

Display and design

Screen sizes remain at 6.3 inches for the iPhone 18 Pro and 6.9 inches for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple relocated selected biometric components beneath the OLED panel, which reduces the surface area of the Dynamic Island cutout by roughly 35 per cent. The displays feature an updated anti-reflective coating layer paired with Ceramic Shield glass to minimise reflections in direct sunlight.

Connectivity is handled by Apple’s internal C2 modem, which manages cellular 5G communication and expanded direct-to-satellite data routing.

Storage configurations

Both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in four storage capacities: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The colour options for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup include burgundy, glacier, silver, and black.