Actor Sitaram Panchal dead at 54; From Bandit Queen to Peepli Live, here is all you should know about him

Sitaram Panchal with wife Uma Panchal and son Rishabh Panchal on their 26th wedding anniversary. (Photo: Facebook)

Bollywood actor Sitamram Panchal after battling lung cancer for three long years, died in the wee hours of Thursday. He was 54 years-old when he took his last breath. The news of his death was shared by one of his relative who said, “Sitaram Panchal passed away this morning. He had breathing difficulties. He was not keeping well for a long time,” as quoted by Indian Express. Sitaram Panchal has been survived by his wife Uma Panchal and son Rishabh Panchal. On August 9, his son took to his social media account to wish his parents on their wedding anniversary with a caption, ‘Happy 26th-anniversary mom and dad.’

Panchal who has done big banner films alongside actors like Akshay Kumar and Irfan Khan was bed ridden for almost a year. He recently took to his Facebook account asking for monetary help to afford proper treatment for kidney and lung cancer. His post read, ‘Brothers, please help me, I am suffering from cancer, your actor brother, Sitaram Panchal.’ Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) also urged people to help Sitaram Panchal by posting a message on their Facebook wall. “It pains us to hear the suffering of our esteemed member Shri Sitaram Panchal. We assure him of all the help we can provide to him in his hour of need and also urge all of you to open your hearts,” said the message on their post.

Sitaram Panchal was a graduate from the National School of Drama. He started his career by making a debut in Banded Queen after which he worked in films like Slumdog Millionaire, Peepli Live, Paan Singh Tomar, etc.