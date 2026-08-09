Uttar Pradesh has received investment commitments of more than Rs 45,000 crore from eight leading companies, marking a major expansion of the state’s manufacturing, semiconductor, electronics and renewable-energy ecosystem. The projects, concentrated largely in Gautam Buddha Nagar, are expected to generate more than 25,000 direct jobs and strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s position as one of India’s fastest-emerging industrial destinations.

Awanish Awasthi, advisor to the Uttar Pradesh government and former Chief Secretary, highlighted the development in a post on X, describing it as a major boost to the state’s investment story.

“Uttar Pradesh’s investment story gets another major boost! Eight leading companies are set to invest Rs 45,000+ crore across key sectors, creating thousands of jobs and strengthening UP’s position as a leading hub for manufacturing, electronics, renewable energy and innovation,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh’s investment story gets another major boost! Eight leading companies are set to invest ₹45,000+ crore across key sectors, creating thousands of jobs and strengthening UP’s position as a leading hub for manufacturing, electronics, renewable energy and innovation. pic.twitter.com/CgjxoEsYyw — Awanish K Awasthi (@AwasthiAwanishK) August 8, 2026

The investment commitments reportedly involve:

HCL-Foxconn

Avaada Electro

Amber Enterprises

SAEL Solar

Oriana Power

CESC Green Power

Ascent Circuits

IB Solar

“The projects span semiconductors, electronics, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing, further strengthening the state’s industrial ecosystem and supply chains,” the Invest UP government portal wrote on X.

The state government has presented the investments as evidence that Uttar Pradesh is increasingly becoming a preferred destination for advanced manufacturing and clean-energy projects.

Investment push across key sectors

Renewable energy accounts for the largest share of the announced investments. According to a report by news agency UNI, Avaada Electro Ltd. is expected to invest Rs 16,139 crore and create around 7,400 jobs. SAEL Solar has committed Rs 8,000 crore, with employment potential of approximately 7,760 positions. Oriana Power is expected to invest Rs 4,500 crore, while CESC Green Power has announced an investment of Rs 3,805 crore.

Together, these projects would bring more than Rs 32,000 crore into the state’s renewable-energy and green-manufacturing segment. They are expected to support the production of solar and other clean-energy equipment, strengthen domestic supply chains and help Uttar Pradesh participate more actively in India’s transition towards renewable power.

The projects are also expected to reduce dependence on imported clean-energy technologies and create opportunities for component manufacturers, engineering firms, logistics providers and other ancillary businesses. With India seeking to expand domestic solar-cell, module and energy-equipment manufacturing, Uttar Pradesh is attempting to position itself as a major production base serving both domestic demand and potential export markets.

SAEL’s solar manufacturing plans illustrate the scale of the emerging ecosystem. The company is developing an integrated solar-cell and module manufacturing facility at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar, with a planned capacity of 5 GW for solar cells and 5 GW for modules. The project is spread across 200 acres in Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s (YEIDA) Sector 8 and is expected to strengthen the region’s clean-energy manufacturing capabilities.

Semiconductor and electronics momentum

The investment programme also places significant emphasis on semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, sectors that are central to India’s efforts to build resilient domestic supply chains.

According to a PIB report, HCL-Foxconn, through India Chip Pvt. Ltd., will establish a semiconductor manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 3,706 crore. The project is expected to create around 3,000 jobs and has received special incentives under Uttar Pradesh’s Semiconductor Policy. The policy support is intended to facilitate faster approvals, reduce implementation delays and help the project move towards execution.

Ascent Circuits will invest Rs 3,250 crore to expand the electronics supply chain. Its planned facility is expected to manufacture flexible printed circuit boards, high-density interconnect PCBs and semiconductor substrates—components that are critical for mobile phones, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial equipment and other technology products. The project is part of the broader effort to develop a deeper electronics-manufacturing base in the Noida–Greater Noida region.

Amber Enterprises will invest Rs 3,232 crore, while IB Solar will invest Rs 3,000 crore. Together, the two projects are expected to generate more than 6,200 employment opportunities. The investments will add capacity in electronics and solar manufacturing and could help attract additional suppliers and contract manufacturers to Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The combined value of the eight projects is estimated at more than Rs 45,000 crore. The proposed investments span semiconductor production, printed-circuit and electronic-component manufacturing, solar-cell and module production, and green-energy infrastructure. This sectoral mix gives the package significance beyond the headline investment figure: it connects high-technology manufacturing with India’s renewable-energy ambitions.

Policy support and faster approvals

The state government has attributed the investment momentum to a combination of policy incentives and improvements in the business environment. The Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy, or IIEP Policy 2022, is the main framework supporting most of the projects. The FDI/FCI Policy 2023 is assisting Ascent Circuits, while HCL-Foxconn has received special support under the Semiconductor Policy 2024.

UNI report added that six of the eight projects have received assistance under the IIEP Policy, while Ascent Circuits is being supported through the FDI Policy. HCL-Foxconn’s semiconductor project has been given additional incentives intended to speed up approvals and facilitate implementation.

The policy approach is designed to address several issues that traditionally influence industrial investment decisions, including land availability, infrastructure, power supply, taxation, approval timelines and regulatory coordination. The state’s single-window clearance system is expected to help companies secure permissions and resolve administrative issues more efficiently.

The government is also seeking to strengthen the investment ecosystem around these large projects. Once semiconductor, electronics and solar facilities begin operations, they could create demand for smaller component suppliers, transport companies, maintenance providers, packaging firms, testing laboratories and specialised service providers.

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Gautam Buddha Nagar at the Centre

Gautam Buddha Nagar—particularly Noida, Greater Noida and the Jewar area—is emerging as the centre of Uttar Pradesh’s industrial transformation. Its proximity to Delhi, established electronics and mobile-manufacturing clusters, access to expressways and the development of Noida International Airport make it attractive for companies seeking connectivity to domestic and export markets.

The region is supported by the Yamuna Expressway, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Dedicated Freight Corridor and logistics parks. These assets can improve the movement of raw materials and finished products while reducing transportation time and costs. The presence of industrial land, improving airport connectivity and an expanding manufacturing workforce has further strengthened the area’s investment appeal.

Recent projects have also reinforced Gautam Buddha Nagar’s role as a hub for electronics, semiconductors, solar manufacturing and data-centre-related activity. The district’s transition is significant because it represents a move away from traditional industrial activity towards higher-value manufacturing, technology-intensive production and clean-energy equipment.

The investment commitments are expected to benefit the broader Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India (MSME) sector as well. Large manufacturing units typically require a network of local suppliers and service providers. If the projects are executed on schedule, MSMEs in areas such as fabrication, electrical systems, logistics, packaging, machine maintenance and industrial services could gain new business opportunities.

Contribution to $1 trillion economy goal

The latest investment commitments support Uttar Pradesh’s long-term ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy. The state is seeking to increase manufacturing output, attract domestic and foreign capital, create formal employment and improve its contribution to India’s technology and clean-energy supply chains.

The proposed projects also align with national priorities, including semiconductor self-reliance, electronics manufacturing, renewable-energy expansion and the development of domestic industrial capabilities. The combination of HCL-Foxconn’s semiconductor project, Ascent Circuits’ electronics investment and the large solar and green-energy facilities could help the state build an integrated manufacturing ecosystem rather than a collection of isolated projects.

The scale of the investment is important, but execution will determine its ultimate impact. Land allocation, construction timelines, technology deployment, workforce training, power availability and supply-chain development will all influence whether the commitments translate into operational capacity and long-term jobs.

For Uttar Pradesh, however, the announcement represents a significant confidence signal. Eight companies are committing over Rs 45,000 crore across sectors expected to define the next phase of industrial growth. With Gautam Buddha Nagar emerging as the focal point, the state is positioning itself not only as a large consumer market but also as a manufacturing base for semiconductors, electronics and renewable-energy equipment. The projects could deepen local supply chains, attract further private investment and create thousands of skilled and semi-skilled jobs.