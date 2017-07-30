Jab Harry Met Sejal box office collection: This SRK movie may surpass Raees, Dilwale; will easily garner Rs 160 cr, predicts trade expert

The much-awaited movie of Shah Rukh Khan i.e. Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to release on August 4.

The much-awaited movie of Shah Rukh Khan i.e. Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to release on August 4. And, the market is already abuzz with the reports of box office predictions about the Imtiaz Ali movie. According to trade expert Sumit Kadel, “Jab Harry Met Sejal may surpass Raees and Dilwale given the condition that the content has been liked by the audience.” The comments by Sumit Kadel were cited in a report by Koimoi. Also, Sumit Kadel in a chat with Koimoi said that if Jab Harry Met Sejal can sustain well after weekend, then it’ll easily collect Rs160-170 crores in its lifetime. Moreover, trade expert Sumit predicted that Jab Harry Met Sejal on its opening day may clock around Rs 22-23 crores and weekend should be 75-76 crores, as per a report in Koimoi.

Earlier, Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali, who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time for Jab Harry Met Sejal had said that superstar never brought his stardom to the set. “Working with him was like working with any other actor. You realised he is a big star only when you see the crowd around the sets. Otherwise, the way he carries himself and participates in a film, you don’t get the feel that he is a star,” Imtiaz told reporters.

Anushka, who made her debut with Shah Rukh in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, has teamed up with the 51-year-old actor for the third time in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Asked how was it to romance Shah Rukh, Anushka told reporters, “Extremely easy. He has a lot of genuineness. If you see this song, his eyes have a lot of genuineness when he looks at you with love.” “In my opinion, Shah Rukh can romance this mike also. He can look at the mike with the same kind of love he would look at the most beautiful woman in the world,” she said.