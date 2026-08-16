A good fitness band should be comfortable enough to wear all day and useful enough to keep you from taking it off. The Huawei Band 11 largely fits that brief, combining a lightweight design with a bright display, everyday smart features and a broad set of health and fitness tools. At 17g, it is easy to forget that it is on your wrist, while the 8.99mm aluminium alloy case adds a touch of refinement.

Its 1.62-inch 60Hz AMOLED display can reach 1,500 nits, making text and notifications easy to read even in bright sunlight. There are more than 100 watch faces, along with an Always-On Display and customisable widgets. The band also handles everyday tasks such as call and message notifications, preset replies, weather, compass and calculator. It can also act as a remote camera shutter, letting you trigger the phone’s camera from your wrist when the phone is placed at a distance, which is handy for group photos and selfies.

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Sleep tracking is among its stronger features. The Band 11 tracks sleep phases, consistency, heart rate, SpO2 and HRV, while its Sleep Breathing Awareness feature is designed to flag breathing disruptions. It also provides recovery and sleep-quality insights rather than simply presenting raw data.



For fitness, there are around 100 workout modes covering activities from yoga and strength training to skipping. Health features include 24/7 heart-rate and HRV monitoring, SpO2 tracking and menstrual-cycle tracking. It also supports pulse-wave analysis for detecting signs of atrial fibrillation (A-fib), an irregular heart rhythm, and can provide an alert when potential signs are detected. However, this feature, along with some other health measurements, is subject to regulatory approval and may not be available in every country or region.

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What makes the Band 11 appealing is that it does not try to overwhelm you with features you may never use. It works quietly in the background, keeping track of your activity and sleep while putting notifications and a few useful phone controls on your wrist. The light design also makes it comfortable to wear overnight. For someone looking for a wearable that can handle everyday fitness tracking without becoming a distraction, the Band 11 makes a sensible case for itself.



KEY FEATURES

1.62-inch AMOLED display

8.99 mm metallic body

Fluoroelastomer strap

1.500 nits peak brightness

Enhanced sleep tracking

Sleep breathing awareness

Emotional wellbeing assistant

100 workout modes

Estimated street price: Rs 6,499