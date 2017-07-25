Dhinchak Pooja releases new song Baapu Dede Thoda Cash; watch video

The official video of the song may be in the process but it has not been confirmed yet. (Facebook/Dhinchak Pooja)

Youtube sensation Dhinchak Pooja has released a new song Baapu Dede Thoda Cash yesterday. The video, for a change, does not have Dhinchak Pooja (born Pooja Jain) dance to her tunes with her friends in the background. The lyric video, instead, has space images in the background and has already garnered close to six lakh views. The official video of the song may be in the process but it has not been confirmed yet. The news of the release was announced by Dhinchak Pooja on her official Facebook page on July 21. She addressed her #dhinchuks even as people pleaded to not make such a move. Earlier a user Kathappa Singh had got her videos deleted from the internet citing copyright issues. She had 12 videos on her channel which were taken off and now only two of them exist. Dhinchak Pooja has about 2 lakh subcribers on the video sharing site.

Dhinchak Pooja is known for Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, Swag Wali Topi Meri, Daaru, and Dilon Ka Shooter, all fetching millions of views on Youtube and turning her into an internet sensation. Her outreach even moved Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, who covered her Dilon Ka Shooter song in Kumar Saanu’s style, according to Hindustan Times.

He posted the selfie video on Facebook stating, “Despite Nevaan against the idea, I just can’t resist sharing this. This has been going through my head the entire night in Calgary. I have to express it out now that I’m in London. Giving a little tune to Dilon ka shooter…. Kumar Sanu da style.”