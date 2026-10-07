By Milind Shah

India’s AI journey is entering a defining phase. The first wave was about adoption – building infrastructure, testing use cases and understanding where AI could deliver value. The next phase will be about deployment, where skills will become critical – not simply having more AI skills, but building the capacity to turn those skills and investments into sustained business outcomes.

As AI becomes more widely adopted across the workforce, the question for business leaders is changing. The challenge is no longer simply finding people who understand the technology. Organisations now need people who can identify where AI can create value, redesign processes, manage risks, make sound decisions and bring employees along through the resulting changes.

This shift is already visible in the market. The time taken to fill AI manager roles in India has increased significantly, while global demand for AI solutions lead positions has risen 226% over the past year. India accounts for 20.5% of global AI technology job postings, and demand for AI-skilled developers has grown by more than 660% since 2021. The opportunity now is to turn this talent base into business impact.

AI is becoming an enterprise responsibility

As AI becomes more deeply embedded in organisations, its effects are being felt well beyond technology teams. It is influencing product development, customer experience, supply chains, financial planning, cybersecurity, human resources and strategic decision-making. With its impact spreading across the enterprise, responsibility for AI can no longer sit within a single function.

The next phase will require a broader set of capabilities. Technical proficiency will remain important, but it will increasingly need to be combined with an understanding of commercial priorities, operating models, customer behaviour, organisational design and risk management.

The market does not necessarily need more executives with AI in their titles. It needs more people who can connect technology with business performance – understanding what can be done, where it makes economic sense and how it should be integrated into existing operations.

Building the talent pipeline from within

Given the pace of change, organisations will naturally look to external hiring to fill emerging AI roles. But this cannot be the only answer. If businesses compete for the same limited pool of experienced professionals, hiring cycles will lengthen and compensation will rise.

The country already has a substantial base of engineering, technology, product, data and transformation professionals who understand how large organisations operate. With structured exposure to AI and opportunities to apply it to strategic business problems, many can develop the capabilities needed to lead the next phase of technology-led transformation.

This is where broad-based AI skilling becomes particularly significant. As access to AI capabilities expands across a much larger pool of young professionals and students, organisations have an opportunity to build longer-term talent pipelines rather than relying solely on a small group of experienced specialists.

The answer, therefore, is not simply to hire more AI talent. Businesses also need to identify high-potential professionals within their existing workforce and give them the experience, training and responsibility needed to turn technology into measurable outcomes.

The skills that will matter

As the talent pipeline evolves, the criteria used to identify future leaders will also need to change. Technical expertise will remain important, but it will increasingly be accompanied by adaptability, critical thinking, creativity, emotional intelligence, problem-solving and judgment.

Analysis of the labour market indicates that demand for emotional intelligence has increased by 173%, creativity by 168% and problem-solving by 35% as AI takes on more routine types of work. These trends suggest that as technology advances, distinctly human capabilities will become more valuable.

The most effective professionals will not necessarily be those who know the most about every new model or tool. They will be those who ask better questions, challenge existing assumptions, understand trade-offs and make decisions in situations of uncertainty. Their role will be to translate technological possibilities into tangible business outcomes.

That requires a shift in how organisations think about workforce development. AI cannot be treated simply as another technical skill to be added to an employee’s profile. People need to understand how technology changes workflows, decision-making, customer relationships and the economics of a business.

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Turning talent into advantage

The country has already demonstrated its ability to build technology talent at considerable scale. The next opportunity is to convert that strength into business value. Doing so will require organisations to broaden their approach to talent, make internal mobility and upskilling central to workforce strategy, and treat learning as an ongoing business capability.

It will also require a change in mindset. AI adoption cannot remain the responsibility of a small group of technology specialists. Business, operations, finance, human resources and product teams will increasingly need enough understanding of the technology to make informed decisions about where it should – and should not – be deployed.

Ultimately, the advantage will not be defined only by how quickly new technologies are adopted or how many AI-skilled professionals are produced. It will be defined by how effectively organisations develop people who can turn those capabilities into innovation, productivity and growth.

The organisations that lead the next phase will be those that look beyond hiring for today’s AI roles and start building the skills, experience and organisational capabilities they will need to convert talent into lasting business impact.

The writer is MD, Randstad Digital India.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.