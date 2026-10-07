Elon Musk has called out unnamed Indian “oligarchs” of blocking Starlink’s entry into the country, alleging that they are trying to protect their hold over India’s telecom market. The SpaceX founder made the comments on X as Starlink waits for the final approvals needed to start commercial satellite internet services in India.

“Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are,” Musk wrote on X. “This is a crime against the people of India!” he added. Musk was responding to a post arguing that Starlink could help expand high-speed internet access in parts of India where conventional telecom infrastructure is difficult to build.

Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are … This is a crime against the people of India! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2026

Starlink says it is ready to switch on

Earlier today, Starlink said much of the work needed for its India launch has already been completed. At the India Mobile Congress 2026, Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, said the company had spent the past five years working with Indian regulators, telecom operators and industry stakeholders to prepare for the market.

“We’ve built our Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements and other regulations, establishing controls at every layer for India, and keeping Indian user data within India,” Dreyer said. She said Starlink has already built 20 gateway sites with hundreds of antennas across India and has established the operations needed to begin serving customers.

“We’ve already made the investment and built the existing ground infrastructure here, 20 gateway sites comprising hundreds of antennas, and we’ve established the operations to be ready to serve India,” Dreyer said. Dreyer also said Starlink is ready to work with the government and telecom operators once the remaining approvals are completed.

“We are standing ready to serve India once India is ready. We’re ready to work with the government. We are ready to work with operators and with industry to this end. We are ready to help Prime Minister Modi achieve his vision of 100 per cent connectivity throughout India — a vision all of our company, including Elon, shares,” she said.

What is holding up the launch?

Starlink has secured a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite licence in India. It is also among the three companies that have secured licences to provide satellite communication services in the country. The other two are Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications Ltd, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms. The licence, however, is not the final step before commercial operations can begin. Satellite communication companies still need spectrum and security clearances.

The biggest roadblock is reportedly linked to security concerns. A Bloomberg report in June said security agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs had withheld final clearances for Starlink amid concerns over the reported use of Starlink terminals during the Iran conflict, even though the service was not licensed in Iran. The episode raised questions in New Delhi about how much control India would have over a US-based satellite communications network during a geopolitical crisis.

Indian officials have also sought assurances from Starlink on how it would comply with India’s security requirements if foreign governments make conflicting demands. The concern is different from that surrounding a conventional telecom network. Starlink’s network operates through satellites in low Earth orbit, which means the government cannot exercise control over the system in exactly the same way as it can over a network built around domestic towers and fibre.

Starlink says it has addressed India’s security concerns

Starlink has been trying to show that it has built its Indian operations around local requirements. Dreyer said the company has established India-specific security controls and is keeping Indian user data within the country.

The company has also invested heavily in its ground infrastructure before receiving final approval to begin commercial services. Starlink has worked with Indian telecom operators and signed memorandums of understanding with Bharti Airtel and Jio. The company has also been working with state governments to understand how satellite internet could be used in areas where traditional networks struggle to reach.

Why Starlink sees an opportunity in rural India

India had 1.093 billion internet subscriptions in March 2026. Rural India accounted for 440.87 million of those subscriptions, with rural subscription density at 48.31 connections per 100 people. Urban subscription density was much higher at 126.80 connections per 100 people. Data cited in the post to which Musk responded also showed that 11,256 listed villages still lacked 4G coverage as of May 2026.

This is the market Starlink says it can address. Unlike conventional broadband networks, Starlink does not require fibre or mobile towers to be built all the way to every remote location. A user needs a Starlink terminal to connect to the satellite network. Dreyer said the company’s biggest opportunity in India was the last mile, where traditional infrastructure can take years to build. “With Starlink, people can connect within minutes, and not years,” she said. She also said Starlink can provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity to places that traditional infrastructure has been unable to reach.

India is also taking a closer look at satellite internet

Starlink’s delay is part of a major rethink of satellite communications in India. The government has been working on the framework for allocating spectrum to satellite communication companies. This framework is important not just for Starlink, but also for its Indian competitors . The sector has attracted major players because satellite internet could become an important part of India’s next phase of connectivity. Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications have also secured licences.

Both Bharti Airtel and Jio have partnerships with satellite communications companies, making the Indian market increasingly competitive. The government’s concerns, however, go beyond competition. The security questions raised after the Iran conflict have put greater focus on how India can maintain control over communications networks operated by foreign companies.

Musk’s allegation adds a new layer to the standoff

This is where Musk’s “oligarchs” accusation becomes significant. Starlink has spent years preparing to enter India and has already invested in physical infrastructure. The company now says it is ready to begin operations, while the government continues to weigh security and regulatory requirements.

Musk, meanwhile, has framed the delay as a fight against entrenched interests. He has not named the people or companies he believes are blocking Starlink. There is also no public evidence establishing that Indian telecom companies or their owners are responsible for the government’s pending security clearances.

Starlink remains caught between the opportunity presented by India’s connectivity gap and the government’s concerns over security, spectrum and control of critical communications infrastructure. The company has the licence, the infrastructure and the stated readiness to launch. What it does not yet have is the final government clearance to switch on its Indian service.