Bihar Board 10th result 2017 Live Update: Check SSC result online at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board 10th result 2017 Live Update: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is running weeks late over the announcement of Class 10 examination results and still there has been no official confirmation on the Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2017 declaration date on its website biharboard.ac.in. This is causing unnecessary anxiety to students and affecting their academic careers and study schedule. When it will happen is uncertain as even the official partners indiaresults.com website has stated that the final date for result declaration is not fixed yet. However, if reports are to be believed, it is expected that BSEB Class 10 Result 2017 might get declared today. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the class 10 toppers were called to meet the BSEB officials. Some of these toppers were not able to attend the meeting due to their coaching classes schedule and this is why the Board is taking time to announce the result. This year, the Class 10 exams were held from March 1 to March 8.

Check out the Bihar Board 10th result 2017 Live Update here:

12: 50 PM: As per a report by HT, Anand Kishor, chairperson of the board, battling charges of irregularities in evaluation for the third straight year, said that the process of aggregating the results is in an advanced stage and an announcement about the date of declaration would be made on Tuesday.

12: 42 PM: Education experts have suggested students and parents to not pay attention to rumours until an official announcement is made.

12:25 PM: More than 15 lakh student have appeared for the BSEB Class 10th examination and the board is trying its to make it safe and controversy-proof.

12:12 PM: Students waiting for the BSEB Class 10th examination results are requested to keep their enrollment number, email id, centre no. handy, as results might be announced anytime today.

12: 05 PM: The BSEB Class 10th examination results have been delayed by weeks and the official website reads: “As of yet, declaration schedule is not fixed. We will update this page as soon as the date / time is decided. Please check back this page often for 2017 results.”

12:00 PM: The BSEB Class 10 examination results were announced on May 29 last year and it witnessed a sharp dip of around 26 per cent in pass percentage ratio. A total 15.47 lakh students took the class 10 exams, of whom 8.21 lakh students failed, reported Indian Express.