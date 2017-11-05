Telangana Metrology department cracks down on traders levying GST on packed goods

The department found that small traders to big shopping malls and even multiplexes and prominent MNC food chains were allegedly indulging in this fraud. (Image: Reuters)

The Telangana Legal Metrology Department which has taken up a special drive across the state following complaints of levy of GST on packed goods having MRP, has registered over 1,000 cases and imposed fines to the tune of over Rs 10 lakh, said a senior official. The department found that small traders to big shopping malls and even multiplexes and prominent MNC food chains were allegedly indulging in this fraud, he said. Commissioner for Civil Supplies, Legal and Metrology Controller C V Anand, had last month warned manufacturers, packers, importers against collecting GST in addition to the MRP on packaged goods. On receiving several complaints from people, special teams with Legal and Metrology Department officials were formed to make checks statewide and cases were booked against those indulged in malpractice or deceptive act.

“As many as 1,062 cases have been booked till now and Rs 10.62 lakh penalty has been imposed,” Anand said. “Charging GST on MRP, non GST items and selling at a higher rate have been reported in these raids. In last six days Legal, Metrology Department conducted more than 5,000 raids and made special and detailed checks in malls, multiplexes, star hotels, restaurants, bars, sweet houses and other business points,” the Commissioner said.

Anand ordered officials to further intensify the drive by making special and detailed checks on all the complaints for another week. He said they are cheating people by charging GST on MRP and added if anybody is caught first time charging more than MRP, the penalty will be from Rs 2,000 to Rs 25,000 and if anybody is caught second time the penalty will be doubled.