The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a host of clarifications regarding the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) process reforms, covering registration, exports, and dispute resolution.

The CBIC, in a circular, said that GST officials would need to prove “material evidence” in an investigation before invoking GST provisions related to fraud or wilful-misstatement or suppression of facts with intent to evade tax.

The section 74(1) or section 74A(5)(ii) of the CGST Act cannot be invoked merely on the ground of non payment of GST without specific evidence of fraud or wilful-misstatement or suppression of facts with intent to evade tax, the CBIC said. Under this section, officers can impose penalties from 15 to 100% of the tax amount, depending on payment timing relative to the show cause notice (SCN).

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The CBIC also emhasised on clearly articulated allegations, meaningful consideration of taxpayers’ submissions, year-wise delineation of demands in multi-year SCNs, and separate grounds and quantification for fraudulent and non-fraudulent demands under Sections 73 & 74. These clarifications should improve the quality and discipline of adjudication of GST proceedings, tax experts said.

“Significantly, while prescribing year-wise clarity, the contentious question of whether consolidated multi-year notices are legally sustainable is still left unresolved,” said Manoj Mishra, partner and tax controversy management leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

The fresh clarifications follow the GST Council’s 57th meeting earlier in October, where the Council recommended several changes to make processes under the indirect tax regime simpler, and reduce prosecution. The Council also recommended decriminalise the GST law by scrapping arrest powers of tax officers and raising prosecution threshold to Rs 5 crore from Rs 1 crore earlier.

In another circular, the CBIC aligned GST more closely with Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and Reserve Bank of India-recognised settlement mechanisms, providing clarity for cross-border transactions.

The CBIC said receipts through repatriable rupee accounts such as Special Non-Resident Rupee (SNRR) Account or Nostro account, will be considered for the purposes of consideration of supply of services.

Where export receivables are set off against import payables in accordance with RBI directions, the prescribed realisation condition for qualifying as export of services under the IGST Act would be regarded as fulfilled, the CBIC said.

For goods exporters, refund recovery has also been aligned with RBI-prescribed realisation timelines and permitted write-offs. Where export proceeds are legitimately realised or settled under FEMA, GST benefits should not be denied merely because the consideration follows an alternative RBI-permitted settlement mechanism, the CBIC said.

The CBIC also provided guidelines on handling applications for GST registration, aimed at addressing procedural bottlenecks by introducing greater certainty and transparency into the registration process.

To cut down on discretionary objections, the CBIC has introduced standardised documentary requirements and announced restrictions on unwarranted queries along with prescribed clarification procedures.

The CBIC also recognised evolving business models such as co-working spaces, consent-based premises, ATMs and telecom towers. “Together with defined documentation requirements for different forms of businesses, this should help reduce differing interpretations and make the registration process more predictable for genuine taxpayers,” said Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner, EY India.

In another circular, the CBIC said that multiple Input Service Distributor (ISD) registrations are allowed within a state or Union Territory. “A plain reading of the above-mentioned provisions indicates that there is no bar on obtaining more than one ISD registration for each business vertical or each place of business, as the case may be, within a State or UT,” the CBIC said.

An ISD is a designated office of a business that receives tax invoices for common input services and distributes the eligible Input Tax Credit (ITC) to its different branch units operating under the same PAN. The ISD mechanism, mandatory from April 1, 2025, made credit distribution a significant GST compliance and litigation issue for businesses operating across multiple registrations, experts said.

“The clarification allows multiple ISD registrations within a State and reinforces the requirement to register wherever common input service invoices are received on behalf of distinct persons,” Mishra said. “Significantly, distribution is linked to ascertainment of credit eligibility, rather than mere invoice reflection, resonating with the Madras High Court’s reasoning in Reliance Jio Infocomm.”

The recipient continues to bear responsibility for substantive ITC eligibility and reversals, while the transfer of credit through the ISD mechanism does not, by itself, constitute turnover or inflate refund claims, Mishra said.

“Overall, these measures signal a welcome move towards greater certainty and procedural discipline under GST and should help resolve several issues that have been contributing to disputes at the ground level. Consistent implementation across field formations will, however, remain key,” Agarwal said.