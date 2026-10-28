India and Mexico on Wednesday signed the Terms of Reference (ToR) for negotiations on a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), formally launching talks to lower trade barriers on selected goods and expand market access as both countries seek to deepen economic ties and diversify supply chains.

The ToR, signed during Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal’s visit to Mexico City, establishes the framework, scope and roadmap for negotiations. The proposed pact is expected to cover market access for goods, rules of origin, customs procedures and trade facilitation, dispute settlement, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade and trade remedies.

The negotiations follow an understanding reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada in June 2025 to deepen bilateral economic ties.

Mexico’s integration into North American manufacturing and global value chains offers opportunities for Indian exporters in automobiles and auto components, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronics, medical devices and advanced manufacturing. Other potential areas of cooperation include agri-food, energy and critical minerals.

“Mexico is very keen to have an early harvest,” Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had said on Tuesday. Early harvest is in the nature of an interim agreement that could allow the two countries to reduce or eliminate duties on goods where neither side has major sensitivities faster, without waiting for a comprehensive deal.

During Agrawal’s visit, the Indian delegation held discussions with Mexico’s Undersecretary of Foreign Trade, Luis Rosendo Gutiérrez Romano, who represented Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon. The two sides reviewed the broader bilateral economic agenda and explored opportunities to expand trade and investment flows.

They also discussed the possibility of organising a Mexican business delegation to India in the first quarter of 2027 to facilitate business-to-business meetings and identify commercial opportunities.

Bilateral trade between the two countries stood at $ 7.83 billion in 2025-26 with India’s exports at $ 5.72 billion and imports at $ 2.10 billion.

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India’s major exports to Mexico include automobiles and auto components, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods and chemical products. India mainly imports crude oil, which accounts for 75 per cent of the export basket from Mexico. Other products exported to India are gold and related jewellery, chemical compounds and telephone machinery.

Almost all major Indian IT and ICT companies (TCS, HCL, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, First Source, Cognizant, NIIT, Aptech, Hexaware, Wipro, BirlaSoft, and Zoho) have operations in Mexico. Other sectors of investments from India are auto and pharma with companies like Lupin, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Zydus, Claris, Life Sciences, Hetero Drugs, and Sun Pharma having a presence in the country.

From the Mexican side, 17 major companies have a presence in India. Leading Mexican companies like Nemak, Metalsa, Mexichem, Great Foods & Beverages, RuhrPumpen, Cinepolis and Kidzania have invested in India in recent times.