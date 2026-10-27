Elevated global prices of finished products and LNG, the major feedstock for domestic urea production, resulted in the government spending over Rs 1.32 lakh crore on fertiliser subsidies so far this fiscal year.

That’s 77% of the budgeted fertiliser subsidy of Rs 1.71 lakh crore for the year.

The fertiliser ministry’s estimate of the subsidy requirement of the year after re-appropriation order currently stands at Rs 1.94 lakh crore. This estimate is likely to be revised further upwards.

Sources said that while urea prices fell from their peak in May, the overall subsidy outlay for soil nutrients is likely to exceed the previous record of Rs 2.52 lakh crore in FY23.

According to sources, of the expenditure incurred, Rs 92,251 crore has gone toward imports and domestic production of urea, the country’s most consumed soil nutrient so far this fiscal year.

Around Rs 36,000 crore has been provided so far for subsidies for imports as well as domestic production of fertilisers such as di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), muriate of potash (MoP) and NPKs. The department has sanctioned Rs 6200 crore towards direct benefit transfer claims for the states.

In the first two quarters of the current fiscal, the fertiliser subsidy outgo was Rs 66,634 crore (April–June) and Rs 59,200 crore (July–September) respectively.

With easing supplies and diversified imports, the landed cost of urea has declined by around 60% to $392/tonne last month, down from a peak of $947/tonne in May 2026. The global price of urea dropped over 15% in September year-on-year, according to the Department of Fertilisers.

However, the global prices of DAP increased by 9% to $906/tonne in September, from $853/tonne in April 2026, according to official data. The prices of DAP last month increased by 13% in September compared to $799/tonne a year ago, according to trade sources, because of the rise in freight due to conflict in West Asia.

Global prices of sulphur, used in the manufacturing of fertiliser including DAP and single super phosphate, soared 213% to $1,030/tonne in September compared to the previous year because of global conflicts. Prices of muriate of potash have increased by 9% to $383/tonne last month year-on-year.

In FY26, expenditure on fertiliser subsidies was Rs 2.17 lakh crore – Rs 1.42 lakh crore for urea and Rs 74,999 crore for nutrient-based subsidy. This was a 17% increase over the revised estimate of Rs 1.86 lakh crore. This, according to officials, is due to the rise in fertiliser prices from March 2026.

In FY26, out of the total consumption of 70 MT of fertiliser, urea consumption was 40 MT. While India imported about 10 MT of urea last fiscal, domestic production of the soil nutrient mostly depends on imported feedstock as LNG prices have also increased since the Gulf crisis.

ALSO READ Fertiliser imbalance costing us by the day

The government’s subsidy burden is rising as urea continues to be sold at Rs 266.50 per 45 kg bag fixed back in March 2018 against global prices exceeding Rs 4,000 a bag. Despite the global price fluctuations, the retail price of DAP has been maintained at Rs 1,350 per 50 kg bag for farmers, a senior official said.

India imports about 70% of its fertiliser needs and raw materials.

Imports of DAP and nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) variants were procured from Russia, Morocco, Egypt, USA, Jordan, South Korea, Tunisia, and Saudi Arabia via the Red Sea.