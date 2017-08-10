GST Shiksha: A learning hub for MSMEs

The GST Shiksha hub will aim to provide relevant information on GST to all MSMEs on a real-time basis and help them to be updated on any GST-linked development.

While the Goods & Services Tax (GST) roll-out is underway, the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)—in sharp contrast to large and established businesses —have numerous queries with regard to GST compliance. Technology players are doing their bit to help businesses leverage this growth opportunity and implement the new structure with ease.

Most recently, TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced a partnership with Laghu Udyog Bharati, an association of small and micro industrial units, to launch GST related content that can help MSMEs understand GST better. The GST Shiksha hub will aim to provide relevant information on GST to all MSMEs on a real-time basis and help them to be updated on any GST-linked development. The partnership will benefit MSMEs in facilitating self-learning, with anywhere-anytime access to study material enabling them to create a technology supported collaborative workplace.

Laghu Udyog Bharati’s national president, Om Prakash Mittal said, “Since our MSMEs members are based across India, we felt the need of a digital approach to keep our members updated. The partnership with TCS iON to drive multi modal learning content in GST Shiksha hub will help our members upgrade their GST knowledge anytime, anywhere, any device.”

TCS iON will also work to integrate Laghu Udyog Bharati’s existing GST learning content into a digital medium, providing MSMEs an online alternative to upgrade their GST knowledge. With the availability of digital learning content, Laghu Bharati Udyog will be able to reach MSMEs in remote areas, ensuring availability of the latest GST information. Laghu Bharati Udyog’s focus is to transform the MSME sector into a digitally empowered business sector by aligning itself with the skilling mission of the government.

The GST Shiksha hub is being hosted on TCS iON Digital Learning HUB, an online content market place that aims to connect professional organisations and publishers offering content with individuals and institutions who want to upgrade their skills.

V Ramaswamy, global head, TCS iON said, “MSMEs are undoubtedly the growth engines of the Indian economy. While the government has developed an aggressive information campaign on GST education, MSMEs operate in diverse business areas and hence they have their unique questions on GST. The GST Shiksha hub with digital content from multiple publishers will help MSMEs to be up-to-date by getting access to the best GST experts. We are confident that all MSMEs will benefit from it.’’

iON is a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services focused on manufacturing industries (SMB), educational institutions and examination boards. TCS iON provides technology by means of a unique IT-as-a-service model, offering end-to-end business solutions. It caters to the needs of multiple industry segments, through innovative, easy-to-use, secured, integrated, hosted solutions in a build-as-you-grow, pay-as-you-use business model. iON’s cloud based solution is modular, scalable and configurable giving businesses and educational institutions the benefits of increased efficiencies, faster go to market, predictability of technology as well as spend and better business results.