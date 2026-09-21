India’s goods exports grew by more than 15% in the first two weeks of September, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday, describing the acceleration as a “great positive signal” while global trade continues to face uncertainty.

“Up to 14th September, our growth is upward of 15%. It’s a great positive signal,” Goyal said.

The minister’s comments point to a sharp improvement in export momentum in the opening weeks of September, following the strong performance recorded during April-August, when India’s merchandise exports grew 17.85% year-on-year to $ 215.91 billion.

Goyal did not disclose the absolute value of exports for September 1-14, but said the latest growth figures reflected the resilience of Indian exporters and the opportunities opening up in overseas markets.

The government has been seeking to boost exports through a combination of new free trade agreements, diversification of export destinations and efforts to integrate Indian companies more deeply into global supply chains.

Urging exporters to take advantage of the emerging opportunities, Goyal called on MSMEs, farmers, fishermen, entrepreneurs, start-ups and women entrepreneurs to expand their presence in international markets.