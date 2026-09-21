NSE IPO LIVE Updates Day 3: Valuation looks attractive - Angel One

Angel One has highlighted NSE’s valuation compared with its key listed peer, BSE, and said the exchange’s strong market position and earnings potential provide further comfort to investors.

"At the upper price band of Rs 1,785, NSE is valued at a post-issue P/E of 35.4x, compared with BSE’s P/E of 54.2x, making the issue attractive relative to its key listed peer. NSE’s dominant market position, significantly higher revenue and profitability, strong market share in equity derivatives, and long-term structural growth in Indian capital markets provide further comfort.

Despite near-term regulatory headwinds to derivatives volumes, we believe the valuation offers a favourable entry point given the company’s strong competitive position and earnings potential. We recommend Subscribe for the IPO." said Angel One in its IPO note.