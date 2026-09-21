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NSE IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates, Subscription, GMP: It’s Day 3 of bidding for the NSE IPO and also the last day for investors to subscribe to the issue. The IPO got fully subscribed on Day 2 of bidding itself, making the final day an important one for investors who are still looking to participate in the issue.

NSE IPOKey details
IPO bidding dateSeptember 17-21
Issue price bandRs 1,700-1,785 per share
Allotment dateSeptember 22
Listing dateSeptember 24

The NSE IPO is a Rs 22,561.57 crore issue. It is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with the price band fixed between Rs 1,700-1,785 per share.

The allotment for the NSE IPO is expected to be finalised on September 22, 2026. The shares are scheduled to list on the BSE on September 24.

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NSE IPO: Day 3 bidding, subscription status and latest updates here

06:21 (IST) 21 Sep 2026
NSE IPO LIVE Updates Day 3: Valuation looks attractive - Angel One

Angel One has highlighted NSE’s valuation compared with its key listed peer, BSE, and said the exchange’s strong market position and earnings potential provide further comfort to investors.

"At the upper price band of Rs 1,785, NSE is valued at a post-issue P/E of 35.4x, compared with BSE’s P/E of 54.2x, making the issue attractive relative to its key listed peer. NSE’s dominant market position, significantly higher revenue and profitability, strong market share in equity derivatives, and long-term structural growth in Indian capital markets provide further comfort.

Despite near-term regulatory headwinds to derivatives volumes, we believe the valuation offers a favourable entry point given the company’s strong competitive position and earnings potential. We recommend Subscribe for the IPO." said Angel One in its IPO note.