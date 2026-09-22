Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said railway projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore are currently under execution in Kerala, as the state prepares for the next phase of capacity expansion and network development.

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The ongoing works include nine multitracking and new-line projects, 145 flyovers and underpasses, and 19 station redevelopment projects. Vaishnaw said the focus is on adding capacity and making train operations smoother across the state.

The minister also met MPs from Kerala to discuss railway development and operational issues around Mangaluru. He said the Mangaluru railway area had been split across three zones, creating operational difficulties, and that the decision to keep the entire area under South Western Railway would address these problems.

He also said he discussed Kerala’s railway development separately with Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

Over 800 km of third and fourth-line work being planned

The next stage of network expansion includes preparation of detailed project reports for more than 800 km of third and fourth-line augmentation across six sections to strengthen north-south rail capacity through Kerala.

The proposed sections are Shoranur-Coimbatore covering 99 km, Mangaluru-Shoranur covering 307 km, Shoranur-Ernakulam covering 106 km, Ernakulam-Kayankulam covering 115 km, Kayankulam-Thiruvananthapuram covering 105 km and Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil covering 71 km.

“Several major projects have been sanctioned to strengthen rail capacity, connectivity and network expansion across the state,” Vaishnaw said, outlining the next phase of development.

The sanctioned works include the 116-km Angamali-Sabarimala new line at a cost of Rs 3,801 crore, the 8-km Ernakulam-Kumbalam doubling project at Rs 828 crore, the 16-km Kumbalam-Thuravur patch doubling at Rs 1,171 crore and the 5-km Shoranur-Vallathol Nagar patch doubling, including yard modifications, at Rs 367 crore.

Other sanctioned projects include the 38-km Tirunnavaya-Guruvayur new line at Rs 144 crore, 87-km Trivandrum-Kanyakumari doubling at Rs 4,509 crore, 21-km Thuravur-Mararikulam doubling at Rs 434 crore, 12-km Alappuzha-Ambalapuzha doubling at Rs 313 crore and 11-km Mararikulam-Alappuzha doubling at Rs 221 crore.

Land acquisition remains a major hurdle

Vaishnaw said Kerala’s railway infrastructure has already seen substantial work over the past 12 years, including complete electrification, doubling and gauge-conversion projects, 131 flyovers and underpasses and redevelopment of 16 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Since 2014, six major doubling and gauge-conversion projects covering 670 km have been completed at a combined cost of Rs 4,316 crore. These include Ambalapuzha-Haripad, Chengannur-Chingavanam, Dindigul-Pollachi-Palghat and Pollachi-Coimbatore gauge conversion, Kurruppanthara-Chingavanam, Mulanturutti-Kurruppanthara and Quilon-Tiruchendur gauge conversion projects.

Capacity enhancement is also being supported through 145 road overbridges and underbridges being constructed at a cost of Rs 4,786 crore. The programme includes 136 ROBs, eight RUBs and one pedestrian subway.

However, 52 of these projects are delayed. According to the minister, 34 are held up by land acquisition, 13 by finalisation of alignments and five because agencies have not yet been engaged.

Land acquisition is also affecting major railway projects across the state. Against a total requirement of 618 hectares, only 78 hectares, or 13 per cent, has been acquired so far, leaving 540 hectares still to be secured. The Railways has deposited Rs 1,976 crore with the Kerala government for the process.

The projects facing delays over land acquisition include the Angamali-Sabarimala new line, Ernakulam-Kumbalam patch doubling, Kumbalam-Thuravur patch doubling and Shoranur-Vallathol doubling.

Passenger connectivity has expanded alongside infrastructure development. Six Vande Bharat Express services are currently operating in Kerala, linking destinations including Mangaluru, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru.

In the last five years, more than 180 new stoppages have been introduced in the state, while 22 new train services have been added over the past two years. MEMU services have also been introduced on the Ernakulam-Kayamkulam, Shoranur-Nilambur Road, Kollam-Ernakulam and Palakkad-Pollachi routes.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 35 stations are being redeveloped across Kerala at a total cost of Rs 3,111 crore. Work has already been completed at 16 stations, including Angamali for Kaladi, Chalakudi, Changanassery, Chirayinkeezhu, Ferok, Guruvayur, Kuttippuram, Mavelikara, Nilambur Road, Parappanangadi, Shoranur, Thalassery, Tirur, Tripunithura, Vadakara and Wadakancheri.

The Centre’s railway allocation for Kerala has also risen to Rs 3,795 crore in 2026-27 from Rs 372 crore in 2014. Vaishnaw said the higher investment, alongside the planned track expansion and new lines, is intended to increase capacity and improve railway connectivity across the state.