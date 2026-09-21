Import of pulses surged 62% to 1.7 million tonne (MT) in the April-July period of FY27, amid concerns over a dip in domestic output due to the El Nino threat, trade sources said.

In terms of value, imports rose 32% to $0.97 billion, indicating that global prices remain relatively subdued despite higher demand from India.

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However, traders said that imports in the next few months would slow down as prices of yellow peas and lentils sourced from Canada have seen a sharp increase in the last few weeks, as supplies from Russia have been disrupted due to its conflict with Ukraine.

“Imports in the next couple of months may slow down as several vessels carrying yellow peas and lentils from Russia have been stuck at ports because of severe logistical disruptions due to its conflict with Ukraine,” Satish Upadhyay, secretary, India Pulses and Grains Association, told FE. Upadhyay said the volume of pulse imports in the next few months would depend on the kharif and rabi crops‘ yield prospects.

In terms of varieties, masur and yellow peas imports in the April-July period of FY27 surged 227% and 91% to 0.57 MT and 0.52 MT, respectively, compared to the same period in the previous year. Tur imports increased by 7% to 0.31 MT in the first four months of the current fiscal year. Urad imports have declined by 20% to 0.18 MT during the same period.

Sowing of kharif pulses has been completed, and the area sown this season is 11.84 million hectares, an increase of 1.42% year-on-year The rainfall and temperature pattern in winter months would impact sowing of chana and masur (lentil), key rabi variants of pulses.

India’s pulse imports dropped sharply by 34% to $3.63 billion in FY26 year-on-year, which trade sources attribute to sluggish demand and a robust domestic crop. Imports were a record $5.54 billion in FY25.

The government recently stated that pulses from its buffer stocks would be released in a calibrated manner if prices rise in the short term. The stocks are currently around 4.5 MT.

India imports about 18%-20% of its annual consumption of pulses – tur, urad, masoor (lentils), yellow peas and Bengal gram – from Canada, Russia, Brazil, Myanmar and Africa.

With a share of 25%, tur variant has the largest share in the total pulse import of 6 MT in FY26, followed by lentils (19%), yellow peas (18%) and urad (16%).