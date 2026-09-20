India’s exports to the four core BRICS economies of Brazil, China, Russia and South Africa surged 34% in April-August this year to $19.9 billion, from $14.9 billion in the corresponding period last year, signalling a sharp acceleration.

The growth in exports to the core BRICS members was substantially faster than the increase in India’s exports to the expanded 11-member grouping. India’s exports to all BRICS countries rose 13% on-year to $34.5 billion during April-July, from $30.5 billion in the same period last year, according to an analysis by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The stronger performance of the core members has also increased their weight in India’s export basket. Their share in India’s total exports rose to 9.2% April-August, from 8.1%in the corresponding period of 2025.

“India is not only strengthening its trade footprint within BRICS but is also becoming more integrated with the bloc’s largest economies. With exports to core BRICS growing nearly three times faster than exports to the broader BRICS grouping, these markets are increasingly emerging as a key pillar of India’s export strategy,” a senior official said.

China was the largest contributor to the increase among the core BRICS economies, with Indian exports rising 39% to $9.6 billion during April-August. South Africa recorded the fastest growth, with exports increasing 58% to $ 4.82 billion during the first five months of the financial year. Exports to Brazil and Russia also recorded double-digit growth of 13% and 11%. Shipments to Brazil stood at $3.46 billion in April-August, while shipments to Russia were $2.04 billion.

The acceleration comes at a time when BRICS is seeking to deepen economic integration through easier market access, stronger supply chains, digital trade and greater use of local currencies.

The push received fresh impetus at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi last week, where leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration and advanced a series of initiatives aimed at facilitating trade and investment among member countries.

The measures cover trade facilitation, customs cooperation, global value chains, digital services, MSMEs, agricultural trade and cross-border payments.

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The expansion of BRICS to 11 members has also widened India’s potential trading market beyond the original Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa grouping. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia have joined the grouping, opening additional opportunities for Indian businesses in areas ranging from energy and minerals to agriculture, manufacturing and services.

The summit’s focus, however, extended beyond increasing trade volumes to addressing the practical barriers that constrain commerce among member countries.

The Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2030 is being positioned as the broader framework for economic cooperation, while the BRICS Global Value Chains Action Plan for 2026-30 seeks to strengthen and diversify supply chains and increase the participation of developing economies in higher-value production.

Customs cooperation is another important element of the emerging trade architecture. BRICS members. Digital trade and services also received considerable attention at the summit, an area of particular importance for India given its strong position in IT and business services.