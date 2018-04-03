  3. Pakistan Army shells forward posts along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district

Pakistan Army shells forward posts along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district

The Pakistan Army today targeted forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district with mortar shells.

By: | Jammu | Published: April 3, 2018 10:34 AM
indian defence news, google news pakistan, pakistan ka borden, india pakistan border, jammu and kashmir, kashmir firing, LOC firing, pakistan shelling, border firing, kashmir encounter, kashmir attack, pakistan attack india, indian army The Indian Army retaliated strongly, effectively and proportionately to the unprovoked ceasefire violation, he said. (Representational Image: IE)

The Pakistan Army today targeted forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district with mortar shells. The Indian Army effectively retaliated. An Army officer said, “Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from 0700 hours along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector using small arms, automatics and mortars”.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly, effectively and proportionately to the unprovoked ceasefire violation, he said. Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire along the LoC and the IB over 650 times this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top