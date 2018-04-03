Pakistan Army shells forward posts along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district

The Indian Army retaliated strongly, effectively and proportionately to the unprovoked ceasefire violation, he said. (Representational Image: IE)

The Pakistan Army today targeted forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district with mortar shells. The Indian Army effectively retaliated. An Army officer said, “Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from 0700 hours along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector using small arms, automatics and mortars”.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly, effectively and proportionately to the unprovoked ceasefire violation, he said. Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire along the LoC and the IB over 650 times this year.