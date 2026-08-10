Hindustan Copper reported its Q1FY27 consolidated net profit at Rs 352.37 crore, up 162.5% compared with Rs 134.25 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Revenue from operations of the Indian mining company increased 81.36% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 936.50 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 14,814 crore in Q1FY26.

However, on a sequential basis, Hindustan Copper’s net profit declined 20.69% from Rs 444.27 crore reported in Q4FY26. Revenue also declined 18.99% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 1,156.08 crore reported in Q4FY26.

The company noted in its Q1 filing that consolidated results include Chhattisgarh Copper (CCL), in which HCL holds 74%, and Khanij Bidesh India (KABIL), in which HCL holds 30%.

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Hindustan Copper Share price

The share price of Hindustan Copper gained 1.17% in intraday trading.

Hindustan Copper plans Rs 7,189 crore capex over five years

The total expenses during the first quarter increased to Rs 481.83 crore over Rs 347.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The PSU has planned a capital expenditure of Rs 7,188.90 crore over the next five years to expand mining operations.

The company is planning a capex of Rs 450.51 crore in the current year, followed by Rs 1,421.73 crore in 2027, and Rs 1,993.70 crore in 2028. It plans to spend Rs 2,227.18 crore in 2029 and Rs 1,095.48 crore in 2030.

The company is also targeting to increase its production capacity, with total ore production projected to rise from 4.21 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in 2025-26 to 12.20 MTPA by 2029-30.

About Hindustan Copper

Hindustan Copper (HCL) is a Miniratna Category-I public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines and was incorporated in 1967. The company is engaged across the copper value chain, including mining, ore beneficiation, smelting, refining and production of downstream copper products. HCL is also India’s only company engaged in mining copper ore and owns all the operating copper mining leases in the country, giving it a strategically important position in India’s copper industry. Its operations span Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Maharashtra, while the Government of India holds a 66.14% stake in the company.