Indian Railways will operate 112 special train trips through the Onam festival period this year, more than double the 55 trips run during the same season in 2025, as the national carrier moves to handle an anticipated spike in passenger demand into and out of Kerala.

Railways to run 112 special trains for Onam 2026

Of the 112 trips, Southern Railway will account for 54, while the remaining 58 will be split among other zonal railways serving routes into the state. Southern Railway’s share includes 38 trips operating entirely within its own network and 16 inter-zonal trips connecting Kerala with neighbouring railway jurisdictions.

South Western Railway, South Central Railway and South Eastern Railway will jointly run the other 58 services into and through Kerala. Officials described the increase as roughly a 103% jump over last year’s figure, according to a release issued by the railways.

Onam special trains to connect Kerala with major cities

The bulk of the special services are scheduled to run between August 14 and September 6, spanning the run-up to Onam and the days immediately following it. The trains are designed to link Kerala with major urban centres in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

Cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Hyderabad and Santragachi will be connected to Kerala destinations including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kannur, Ernakulam and Mangaluru.

Onam 2026 train services to benefit NRKs, students and tourists

Railway officials said the expanded schedule is aimed largely at non-resident Keralites, along with students, working professionals and tourists who typically travel home for the festival.

Onam is one of the busiest travel periods for the state, with demand on trains and other transport modes rising sharply in the weeks around the harvest festival.

ALSO READ Indian Railways revises rules for PwD passengers with valid UDID cards – All you need to know

Railways tracks waitlists as Kerala sees festive travel surge

Southern Railway said it is tracking waitlist patterns and booking trends across key routes and will consider adding further trains if demand continues to build. The zone said the special services have been planned specifically to bring down waitlists, ease congestion on regular trains during the festive period, and make travel smoother for passengers heading to and from Kerala.