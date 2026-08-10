Southern Railway has announced changes to the services of three trains in the Madurai Division due to a Fixed Time Corridor Block scheduled for safety and maintenance works during August, according to official release.

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Under the revised arrangements, the affected trains will operate on diverted routes on specific dates, with some scheduled halts being skipped and additional stoppages provided at other stations.

Train No. 16352 Nagercoil–Lokmanya Tilak Express, scheduled to depart Nagercoil at 6.15 am on August 13, 20 and 27, will be diverted via Madurai, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi and Tiruchchirappalli.

The train will skip its scheduled stoppage at Dindigul and will have additional halts at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi and Pudukkottai.

Guruvayur and Nagercoil trains also diverted

Train No. 16128 Guruvayur–Chennai Egmore Express, scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 11.15 pm on August 12, will be diverted via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi and Tiruchchirappalli.

The service will skip stops at Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul and Manapparai. Additional stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi and Pudukkottai.

Meanwhile, Train No. 16354 Nagercoil–Kacheguda Express, scheduled to depart Nagercoil at 9.25 am on August 22 and 29, will also be diverted via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi and Tiruchchirappalli.

The train will skip its scheduled halts at Madurai and Dindigul, while additional stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai and Karaikkudi.

Pearl City Express to get additional AC coach

Separately, Southern Railway has announced the temporary augmentation of Train No. 12694/12693 Tuticorin–Chennai Egmore–Tuticorin Pearl City Express to meet increased passenger demand.

Separately, Southern Railway has temporarily augmented Train No. 12694/12693 Tuticorin–Chennai Egmore–Tuticorin Pearl City Express with one AC Three-Tier coach to meet increased passenger demand. The additional coach is being operated from Tuticorin from August 4 to August 30 and from Chennai Egmore from August 5 to August 31.

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Following the augmentation, the train will have one AC First Class coach, two AC Two-Tier coaches, six AC Three-Tier coaches, seven Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches, one Second Class Divyangjan-friendly coach and one Luggage-cum-Brake Van.

The changes are part of Southern Railway’s arrangements to facilitate safety and maintenance works in the Madurai Division while accommodating increased passenger demand on the Pearl City Express