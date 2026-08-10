Heavy traffic on the roads and packed suburban trains have put growing pressure on the Thane–Dombivli transport network. To ease this pressure, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned a 9.6-km metro corridor linking Thane with Dombivli through Mumbra and Diva.

The proposed corridor will bring better integration between different modes of transport, which is becoming increasingly important as the region continues to expand. Let’s have a look at the proposed route, stations and other key details.

Proposed Thane-Dombivli Metro: Route, Length And Cost

According to The Indian Express, the proposed metro corridor will cover around 9.6 km and is expected to have seven to eight stations. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 4,500 crore.

The line is planned to start from Thane Junction and pass through Kalwa and Mumbra before reaching Diva and Mhatardi. It may then continue towards Sonarpada and Kopar in Dombivli.

The initial plan was to end the line at Diva, but an extension up to Kopar is now being considered. The Thane-Mumbra section is proposed to be underground, while the stretch from Mumbra towards Diva and Kopar is likely to be elevated.

DPR And Project Status

RITES is preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed corridor. The report further stated that the DPR is expected to be completed by September. The project could take shape towards the end of 2026 or in early 2027, subject to further planning and the required approvals.

Diva could link metro, rail and bullet train

One of the key reasons behind the project is the planned Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail station at Diva, a suburb of Thane. According to The Indian Express, the proposed metro link could improve access to the Bullet train station and connect it with the existing suburban railway network and other metro routes.

The report further noted that bringing these transport networks together could make Diva an important interchange for commuters travelling between Thane, Mumbra and Dombivli.

New line to connect with Mumbai Metro Line 12

The proposed corridor could also connect with Mumbai Metro Line 12, the 23.57-km Orange Line planned between Kalyan and Taloja. The fully elevated line will have 19 stations and is expected to improve connectivity towards Taloja and Navi Mumbai.

The interchange with the proposed corridor is being considered around Sonarpada. This connection could give commuters an easier metro route towards Kalyan and Taloja.

At Thane Junction, the proposed corridor could also connect with suburban railway services and the Thane Integral Ring Metro.