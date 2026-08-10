The Indian equity market was trading with a mildly positive bias by midday on Monday, August 10, with the Nifty 50 hovering close to 24,600 and the BSE Sensex near 78,570. The broader market remained mixed, while several stocks moved sharply on company-specific developments, quarterly earnings and fresh business announcements.



Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Vedanta Aluminium Metal

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd. share price gained 1.49% during Monday’s session after the company said its subsidiary Bharat Aluminium Company Limited had been declared the Preferred Bidder for the Karlapat bauxite block in Odisha. The development is expected to strengthen the company’s raw material security and support its backward integration plans.

The company had reported a strong Q1 FY27, with revenue rising 45% year-on-year to Rs 21,105 crore and EBITDA climbing 134% to Rs 10,499 crore, while profit increased 205% to Rs 6,597 crore. EBITDA margin reached 50%, and net debt to EBITDA improved to 0.9x from 1.3x in the previous quarter. Vedanta Aluminium also received a credit rating upgrade to AA+ (Stable) from CRISIL and ICRA. The company began trading as an independent entity in June following the Vedanta Group demerger.

Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy India Ltd. share price gained 8.5% by midday on Monday after the company reported a strong June quarter, with net profit jumping 123% year-on-year to Rs 294 crore and revenue increasing 69% to Rs 2,494 crore. EBITDA rose 135% to Rs 364 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved by 4.1 percentage points to 14.58%. Quarterly orders increased 26% to Rs 5,096.5 crore.

The company also received its first Battery Energy Storage System order, covering a 165 MW/330 MWh project in Andhra Pradesh. Nomura and Jefferies pointed to opportunities from transmission infrastructure, grid modernisation, data centres and energy storage, with Jefferies noting that EBITDA was 41% above its estimate.

State Bank of India

State Bank of India share price declined nearly 2% during Monday’s session despite the lender reporting a strong Q1 FY27 performance, as the stock gave up its early gains after opening higher. SBI reported a 10% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 21,121 crore, while net interest income rose 12% to Rs 46,992 crore.

Domestic NIM improved to 3%, while the bank’s gross NPA ratio fell 36 basis points year-on-year to 1.47% and the net NPA ratio declined to 0.38%, the lowest levels reported by the bank in more than two decades. Jefferies said the quarterly profit was ahead of estimates, helped by stronger NII, treasury gains and lower operating expenses, while also raising its core earnings estimates by 2-4%.

Titan Company

Titan Company Ltd. share price gained 2.44% on Monday after its June quarter performance and management commentary indicated continued momentum across the business. The stock touched a record high during the session after Managing Director Ajoy Chawla said the positive growth seen in Q1 FY27 had continued into July.

Chawla said the company remained on course to deliver the growth targets set at its Investor Day and could potentially perform better during the current financial year after a strong start. The jewellery business, which contributes about 90% of Titan’s revenue, remains central to the company’s plan to deliver healthy double-digit value growth and achieve its FY30 targets of doubling consolidated revenue and operating profit compared with the FY26 base.

LTM

LTM Ltd. share price gained 2.86% by midday on Monday, making it the strongest performer among IT sector stocks. The broader Nifty IT index had risen as much as 1.3% to a three-month high as technology stocks continued to find buying interest following their recent earnings performance. LTM’s gains also came against a weak year-to-date performance, with the stock still down 22% on that basis, despite gaining about 2% over the past week and more than 18% over the past month. Foreign portfolio flows into the IT sector also turned positive in the second half of July, with purchases of Rs 3,298 crore between July 16 and July 31, after much heavier selling earlier in the year.

Coforge

Coforge Ltd. share price advanced 1.51% by midday on Monday as the stock participated in the broader recovery across IT counters. The company had gained about 2% over the past week and 20% during the previous month, while its year-to-date performance remained positive at around 9%. The buying came as the NIFTY IT index climbed to a three-month high, with seven of its ten constituents trading higher during the session. The return of foreign portfolio buying into Indian IT stocks during the second half of July has provided another supportive factor for the sector, particularly after several months of heavy overseas selling.

Infosys

Infosys Ltd. share price rose 1.12% by midday on Monday as large IT companies moved higher during the session. The stock had gained nearly 1% over the past week and around 11% during the previous month, although it remained down 27% on a year-to-date basis. The movement came as the NIFTY IT index continued its recent recovery and reached a three-month high during the session. Foreign portfolio investors had bought Rs 3,298 crore worth of IT equities during the second half of July, marking the first positive monthly flow into the sector in 2026 and providing some support to large technology companies such as Infosys.

MphasiS

Mphasis Ltd. share price gained 1.62% by midday on Monday as buying interest spread across the IT sector. The stock had risen about 3% over the past week and 8% over the previous month, although it remained down 11% on a year-to-date basis. The move came alongside a rise in the NIFTY IT index, which had gained as much as 1.3% during the session and touched a three-month high. The sector has benefited from stronger quarterly results and renewed foreign portfolio buying, with IT stocks receiving Rs 3,298 crore of overseas equity inflows between July 16 and July 31.

Ola Electric Mobility

Ola Electric Mobility share price plunged 5% in early trade and is still down nearly a percent after the electric two-wheeler maker’s recent quarterly performance left concerns around volumes, margins and cash consumption. The company reduced its consolidated net loss to Rs 336 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 428 crore a year earlier and Rs 500 crore in the previous quarter, but revenue from core operations fell 45% year-on-year to Rs 455 crore.

Goldman Sachs said free cash flow remained negative at Rs 350 crore and noted that no material cell revenue was expected in Q2 FY27. The brokerage also pointed to the importance of volume recovery, dealer-led distribution and the planned 6 GWh cell capacity expansion, while the company said it would focus on reducing costs, scaling volumes and improving margins.

Universal Cables

Universal Cables share price surged more than 17% on Monday after the small-cap cables and power equipment manufacturer reported strong quarterly revenue growth and gave a positive outlook for FY27. Standalone revenue increased 57% year-on-year to Rs 945 crore from Rs 600 crore in the corresponding quarter, supported by higher sales volumes, a better product mix and continued strength in the Extra-High Voltage cable business.

The capacitors and allied power quality solutions business also recorded strong growth, while EBITDA rose to Rs 94.5 crore from Rs 60 crore. The EBITDA margin, however, remained broadly unchanged because of raw material cost pressure, even as the stock extended a much stronger recent run, with gains of more than 47% over the past month and over 70% on a year-to-date basis.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals share price fell 6.28% by midday on Monday after its June quarter earnings failed to offset concerns over supply constraints and lost sales. The company reported a 15% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 140 crore, while revenue rose 12% to Rs 2,235 crore and EBITDA increased 14% to Rs 224 crore.

The Q1 EBITDA margin improved slightly to 10.02% from 9.86% a year earlier, but management said supply tightness affected near-term revenue, with analysts estimating a sales loss of around Rs 200 crore, particularly in the fans business. The electrical consumer durables segment grew 10.6%, lighting revenue increased 15.4%, and subsidiary Butterfly posted 14.1% revenue growth, but the supply-related pressure was enough to weigh heavily on the stock.

Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies Ltd. share price gained 1.26% during Monday’s session after the company announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary focused on hydrogen-powered and battery-based clean mobility solutions. Waaree Clean Energy Solutions incorporated WH Clean Mobility Systems on August 4, with the new entity registered in Mumbai and yet to commence operations.

The parent company had reported a 15.39% year-on-year increase in consolidated Q1 FY27 net profit to Rs 891.87 crore, while revenue from operations climbed to Rs 7,931.79 crore from Rs 4,425.83 crore a year earlier. Module production increased 41.51% to 3.24 GW, while new orders worth Rs 16,000 crore during the quarter took the total order book to approximately Rs 61,500 crore.