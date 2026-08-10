As markets are close to wrapping up the earnings season, major stocks are set to turn ex-dividend this week. From FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products to PSU stocks like Bharat Electronics and Power Grid Corporation of India, record dates of major large cap companies are coming up on August 13.

Here are the top five stocks that would be on investor’s radar for Thursday:

#1 Bharat Electronics to pay Rs 0.55 per share dividend

State-owned-eletriconic utility company will go ex-date on Wednesday, August 13, for its final dividend payout of Rs 0.55 per share of Re 1 each. With this addition, the PSU’s total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 2.50 per share.

This means, under the T+1 settlement cycle, investors must own BEL’s stock on or before the mentioned date to be eligible for its dividend payout.

#2 Power Grid Corp Rs 1.25 per share final dividend

This Maharatna PSU has set the record date of August 13 to determine the shareholders eligible for its final dividend payout of Rs 1.25 per share, subject to shareholder approval. Beneficiaries shall receive the final dividend payout on or before September 16, the company said in its exchange filing.

If approved, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 9 per share.

#3 Godrej Consumer Products announces Rs 5 per share dividend

The FMCG company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share in July, much in line with its previous dividend payouts. The stock will go ex-dividend on August 13, and eligible shareholders will be paid the amount on or before September 5, 2026.

For FY26, Godrej Consumer distributed a cumulative dividend of Rs 20 per share.

#4 South Indian Bank declares Rs 0.45 per share dividend

For FY26, the private sector bank has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.45 per share, and its stock will turn ex-date on Thursday.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Thursday, 13th August, 2026 has been fixed as the ‘Record Date’, for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend on the equity shares, if declared, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026,” the bank said in its regulatory filing.

#5 Prestige Estate Projects announces Rs 2 final dividend

The real-estate firm will check its record books on August 13 to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 2 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing annual general meeting. The payment of dividend, if approved, shall be distributed amongst the beneficiaries or before September 18.

What is a record date?

A record date is the cut-off date set by the company to determine which shareholders are eligible for its various corporate actions, including dividend payouts, stock splits, rights offerings, voting rights, etc. To be eligible for these, a shareholder’s name must appear in the company’s record books on or before this date