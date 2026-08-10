Mumbai Metro One will introduce mixed-loop train operations on Metro Line 1 from August 10 to manage heavy passenger demand during evening peak hours and reduce train intervals on the busiest section of the corridor, according to The Indian Express.

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Under the new arrangement, short-loop trains operating between Andheri and Ghatkopar will run alternately with full-loop services covering the entire Versova-Ghatkopar route. The change is aimed at easing congestion on the Andheri-Ghatkopar stretch, where passenger demand is highest.

Andheri-Ghatkopar trains to run every 3 minutes

The short-loop services will operate between 6.23 pm and 8.23 pm during the evening peak period. This will reduce the waiting time for commuters travelling between Andheri and Ghatkopar.

According to Mumbai Metro One officials, the average gap between trains on this section will fall from 3.2 minutes to 3 minutes. The operator expects the change to increase the line’s carrying capacity by around 20%, allowing it to accommodate an additional 28,000 commuters.

The number of daily train services will also increase from 476 to 484 trips following the introduction of the mixed-loop arrangement.

Full-route commuters may see longer gaps

While the Andheri-Ghatkopar section will receive more frequent services, commuters travelling between Versova and Azad Nagar may experience longer intervals during the evening peak. The gap between trains on this section will rise to slightly more than six minutes.

“The mixed-loop operations are part of Mumbai Metro One’s ongoing efforts to optimise train operations and maximise the capacity of our existing infrastructure. By introducing this operational innovation during peak hours, we aim to reduce waiting times, enhance carrying capacity and provide faster, more convenient and reliable services to our commuters,” said Shyamantak Choudhury, CEO, Mumbai Metro One, as per The Indian Express.

Mumbai Metro Line 1, which connects Versova with Ghatkopar, is the city’s busiest metro corridor and carries around 5 lakh passengers on a typical working day. The route accounts for nearly half of Mumbai’s daily metro journeys.

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The corridor currently operates with four-car train sets, despite plans to upgrade the fleet to six-car rakes. The line has faced capacity constraints during peak hours, with commuters frequently reporting severe overcrowding.

The mixed-loop arrangement is intended to make better use of the existing infrastructure by deploying additional services where passenger demand is highest, without requiring an immediate expansion of the train fleet.