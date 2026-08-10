Bharat Forge reported a net loss of Rs 89.89 crore in Q1FY27. The company had reported a profit of Rs 283.87 crore in Q4FY26 and Rs 233.45 crore in the year-ago period (Q1FY26).

Revenue from operations of Bharat Forge increased 18.71% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,639.94 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 3,908.749 crore in Q1FY26.

However, on a sequential basis, Bharat Forge’s revenue increased 2.47% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 4,528.04 crore reported in Q4FY26.

The share price of Bharat Forge has declined 4.31% in the intraday trading session following the Q1 announcement.

Bharat Forge said in its Q1 filing that they have faced a Rs 358 crore exceptional loss, largely due to restructuring of its German subsidiary Bharat Forge CDP GmbH.

Bharat Forge maintains 20-25% growth outlook

Bharat Forge maintained its FY27 growth outlook of 20-25% for its Indian manufacturing business. The company expects growth to become more visible in the second half of the financial year.

“Despite spiraling energy prices and geopolitical uncertainty, the standalone business recorded sharp YoY topline growth of 11.5% with EBITDA margins at 26.2% despite the cost pressure,” B.N. Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge, said.

“Consolidated revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% YoY to reach Rs 4,640 crore while EBITDA was up 10.2% YoY at Rs 752 Crore resulting in EBITDA margin of 16.2%,” he added.

Kalyani said the company continues to review its global manufacturing footprint following restructuring actions in its EV and German forging businesses.

Bharat Forge Q1: Defence orders worth Rs 681 crore

Bharat Forge’s Indian operations won new orders worth Rs 1,352 crore during the quarter. Defence accounted for Rs 681 crore of these orders.

The company’s defence order book stood at Rs 11,196 crore as of June 30, 2026.

A key development during the quarter was the signing of the company’s largest naval order for 12 Marine Gas Turbine Generator sets with the Ministry of Defence.

Bharat Forge announced Rs 1,800 crore investment plan

Bharat Forge plans to invest around Rs 1,800 crore over the next 12-18 months to build dedicated forging and machining capabilities for new growth areas.

The investment will support businesses such as defence, aerospace, data centres and semiconductors. The company is also setting up an energetics plant in Andhra Pradesh.

The company expects these investments to generate incremental revenue after the new facilities are commissioned.

Bharat Forge plans Rs 2,500 crore fundraise

Bharat Forge’s board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore, subject to shareholder approval.

The company may raise the funds through equity shares, convertible securities or other permitted securities. The proposed fundraise could be carried out through a qualified institutional placement, preferential allotment or other methods allowed under applicable laws.

About Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge is a diversified global engineering company that develops critical and safety-focused components and solutions for automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Headquartered in Pune, the company has built expertise in engineering, advanced manufacturing and research and development, and serves sectors including automotive, aerospace, defence, railways, marine, oil and gas, construction and mining, and power.