Waaree Renewable Technologies has received an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) project for a 124 MWp ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) project.

The project has a capacity of 88 MWac. According to the Waaree Renewable Technologies’ regulatory filing, the project is scheduled to be completed during the financial year 2026-27.

The order covers the complete EPC work for the ground-mounted solar PV project.

Waaree Renewable Technologies did not disclose the name of the entity that awarded the contract. It described the awarding entity as “one of India’s Renewable Energy Solution Company”.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: 210 MWp solar EPC order

Before this, Waaree Renewable Technologies had also received a commercial order from Solaris Horizon Energy (SHEPL), a step-down subsidiary of Waaree Energies, to develop a 210 MWp (150 MWac) grid-connected ground-mounted solar project. The project will involve engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work and is scheduled to be completed during the financial year 2027-28, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

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About Waaree Renewable Technologies

Waaree Renewable Technologies is a subsidiary of Waaree Energies. It is a renewable energy engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. The company provides end-to-end renewable energy solutions, including solar EPC, hybrid renewable energy projects, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and green hydrogen solutions.

Waaree Renewable Technologies share price

The share price of Waaree Renewable Technologies has declined 11.46% in last three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, Waaree Renewable Technologies shares has declined 5.68%.