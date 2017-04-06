Live: 2017 Audi A3 launch in India today, check price, specifications, features and mileage

Audi India is set to introduce its fourth offering in India, the 2017 A3 which has some design changes and a new petrol engine. The new launch will witness the introduction of a new 1.4 litre turbocharged petrol engine or TFSI motor. This unit will be offered with the company's 'Cylinder-On-Demand' technology which turns off a certain number of cylinders when acceleration input is light. Some design elements, as well as, features have also been incorporated which will be revealed shortly. Stay tuned to this page for live updates!

12:46 PM: The 2017 Audi A3 start from Rs 30.50 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 32.30 lakh for the diesel variant, both prices ex-showroom, Delhi

12:40 PM: The seven inch MMI infotainment system that supports navigation as well as Bluetooth connectivity along with USB, AUX and radio playback is offered as standard

12:30 PM: Other features on the 2017 Audi A3 include 16 inch alloy wheels, cruise control with speed limiter, Milano leather seats, dual zone climate control and Audi Phone Box with wireless charging

12:20 PM: The boot volume offered in the 2017 Audi A3 is 425 litres and the space saver spare wheel is placed below the boot floorboard

12:10 PM: The 2017 Audi A3 measures 4,458 mm in length, 1,796 mm in width, 1,416 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,637 mm

12:00 PM: With the launch of the 2017 Audi A3, the German carmaker is also celebrating 10 years of its presence in India

11:50 AM: Unlike the models sold in the international markets, the 2017 Audi A3 to be launched in India will have a conventional instrument cluster instead of the company's Virtual Cockpit which houses a customisable TFT screen

11:40 AM: Safety package on the 2017 Audi A3 include airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with Brake Assist, traction control, reverse parking sensors with reverse parking camera and Anti-Slip Regulation

11:30 AM: Claimed zero to 100 kmph sprint in 2017 Audi A3 diesel is 8.7 seconds while that in the petrol versions is 8.2 seconds

11:20 AM: Claimed fuel efficiency of the Audi A3 petrol is 19.20 kmpl while that of the diesel is 20.38 kmpl. Both these figures are competitive to its segment

11:10 AM: The flat bottom steering wheel available in the 2017 Audi A3 can be adjusted for rake/reach as well as tilt. The dashboard layout also has some minute changes such as silver accents on the AC vents, steering wheel and other elements.

11:00 AM: Move inside the cabin and the 2017 Audi A3 comes with a retractable MMI infotainment system that is no a touchscreen unit. It can be operated by a dial placed behind the gear lever on the centre console. This system supports navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, phonebook and it is also available with steering mounted audio, phone controls as well as voice recognition

10:50 AM: The 2017 Audi A3 will have some changes on the exterior in terms of design elements. These include a large hexagonal front grille similar to other Audi cars sold in India, Bi-Xenon projector headlamps as standard, LED tail lamps with progressive turn indicators. The sedan is also offered with optional full LED headlamps

10:40 AM: The Cylinder-On-Demand technology available only in the petrol engine turns of two cylinders under light throttle inputs. All four cylinders are active when the driver needs immediate power. The system works automatically and has been incorporated to improve fuel efficiency. Watch the animation video below to know what this feature is all about!

Video: Audi Q3 Cylinder On Demand technology

10:35 AM: The 2017 Audi A3 sedan's petrol engine will be mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic dual clutch automatic gearbox while the diesel unit will be paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The petrol engine will also feature Audi's 'Cylinder-On-Demand' technology.

10:30 AM: The 2017 Audi A3 will be powered by two engine options, a 1.4 litre TFSI petrol engine and a 2.0 litre TDI diesel motor. The petrol engine will produce 150 hp of power from 5,500 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque between 1,500 rpm and 3,000 rpm. The diesel unit will generate 143 hp of power between 3,500 rpm and 4,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 1,750 rpm to 3,000 rpm.