Hansalpur becomes Suzuki’s first global plant with 1 million annual capacity

Maruti Suzuki India has commissioned its fourth production line at Hansalpur, Gujarat, scaling the facility’s annual capacity to 1 million units and overall capacity to 2.9 million vehicles. Backed by a ₹3,900 crore investment, the new line will initially manufacture the electric e VITARA SUV.

Maruti Suzuki India has started commercial production at the fourth manufacturing line at its Hansalpur facility in Gujarat, raising the company’s total annual production capacity to 2.9 million vehicles and making the plant the first Suzuki manufacturing site globally to reach an annual capacity of 1 million units.

The new line adds 250,000 units of annual capacity, taking Hansalpur’s production capability from 750,000 units to 1 million units a year. The milestone makes the Gujarat facility as India’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturing complex at a single location, the company said.

Maruti Suzuki said it has invested an estimated Rs 3,900 crore in the fourth plant, taking the cumulative investment at Hansalpur to about Rs 25,289 crore. The new production line will initially manufacture the all-electric e VITARA sport utility vehicle.

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“Gujarat has emerged as a manufacturing and export hub for Maruti Suzuki, backed by strong infrastructure and a progressive industrial ecosystem,” Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hisashi Takeuchi said.

“The new line will further strengthen our ability to meet the growing demand from customers in India and overseas while advancing our ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision and expanding our global footprint,” he added.

The 640-acre Hansalpur facility currently manufactures the FRONX, Baleno, Swift and e VITARA. It has also become a key export base for the automaker, accounting for nearly 47% of Maruti Suzuki’s overseas shipments in the 2025-26 financial year.

Together, the Hansalpur and the upcoming Sanand facility in Gujarat will play a pivotal role in achieving our long-term ambition of producing 4 million units annually in India

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The company is also expanding capacity at its Kharkhoda manufacturing facility in phases.

Maruti Suzuki said it has dispatched more than 750,000 vehicles through rail from the facility since operations began, helping reduce carbon emissions, fuel consumption and road congestion.

In FY26, Maruti Suzuki manufactured 2.31 million vehicles, including 1.18 million passenger cars and 971,594 utility vehicles. It sold 1.82 million vehicles in the domestic market and exported 443,825 units during the year.