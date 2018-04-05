Hyundai’s new VW Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq rival: Details on Hyundai’s new 7-seater!

Hyundai will be expanding their SUV lineup soon, and unfortunately for the recently launched Santa Fe this means losing its flagship position in Hyundai’s product line up. The current generation of the Santa Fe that was recently unveiled with the new signature floating grill and more design tweaks akin to Hyundai’s new family design theme, will be the last to enjoy the flagship privilege. Until the next SUV is launched in 2019. The new SUV rumoured to be called the Hyundai Paliside is likely to be a much larger 7-seater than the Santa Fe. And if our estimations are correct may share a lot of lineage with the new Kia Telluride SUV. The rumour mill also has word of a unveil in early 2019 with a launch scheduled for 2020.

The new SUV was unknown until, it was spotted on test, with very similar design language to the Santa Fe. Featuring the same large grille and slim headlamp design like on the Santa Fe and Kona SUVs combined with the secondary lower driving lamps. The new SUV will also be a lot more traditional in terms of design with a more upright stance. According to Hyundai, the name 'Paliside' has apparently been trademarked by the South Korean automaker to be used for '"automobiles and structural parts thereof' according to reports. The word 'Paliside' essentially means a strong fence that protects people from attack.

Estimations suggest that the new SUV will still be a front wheel drive primarily, despite it’s added heft, although there is also likely to be an optional AWD system. In the United States, the new SUV will get a petrol engine and a hybrid powertrain option while international markets could see a diesel option. Now it is likely that this will command a premium over the Santa Fe, but once landed in India (if at all) we expect that it will be priced around the same as the VW Tiguan or the Skoda Kodiaq.