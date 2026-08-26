The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) FSSAI on Wednesday issued notices to two prominent five star hotels in Aerocity in Delhi, Andaz by Hyatt and JW Marriott, for violations of laws related to hygiene. The hotels have been directed to initiate corrective measures and submit a compliance report along with supporting evidence at the earliest.

At Andaz Delhi by Hyatt, the inspection team observed improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, pest activity, poor sanitation, and improper food storage practices. It also found expired food products including 87 kilogramme of expired sweets, cake base and bread packets. The inspection found cockroaches near freezers, and houseflies, mosquitoes and spider webs in the grinding room. Inspectors also spotted gutka packets in the bottling plant area.

In addition to expired stock, the FSSAI officers observed duplicate date-marking over expired bread packaging, along with unpleasant odours. The chillers were situated between two bathrooms.

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Samples of cow ghee, vegetarian mayonnaise, yellow masoor dal and tomato sauce were collected for testing. The hotel was also found operating without a tracking system for incoming raw materials to monitor receiving dates and shelf life.

“Further regulator action shall be taken as per the provisions of FSS Act, 2006, and the regulations made thereunder, based on compliance and sample analysis,” said the food safety regulator.

Both the hotels have reportedly been identified among properties that may accommodate foreign visitors during the 18th BRICS Summit in September.

An inspection at JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity found hygiene, sanitation, licensing, and labelling violations on the premises.

Certain food products including paneer, khoya, chana masala and chilli were found without requisite license or appropriate endorsement.

Unclean utensils and food-contact surfaces, visible particulate matters in the drinking water, inadequate pest control, cockroaches and fruit flies were also reported at the hotel.

Inspectors also found rotten apples and tomatoes in storage, damaged containers, and water leakage. Labelling and storage practices also came under scrutiny. Inspectors found incorrectly labelled containers, temperature-control lapses.

JW Marriott declined to comment when contacted, while Andaz Delhi by Hyatt did not respond at the time of going to press.

The action comes as FSSAI steps up enforcement against food businesses. The regulator said last week that it had issued more than 150 notices to food and beverage companies in recent months over misleading advertisements, false claims and labelling violations. More than 30 notices were also issued to food-service establishments, including KFC, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Domino’s and Costa Coffee, while FSSAI said it had suspended five Domino’s licences.