Jio Financial Services is in advanced stages of rolling out two features on the JioFinance app, Hitesh Sethia, managing director and CEO, said at the annual general meeting on Wednesday.

The first is an exclusive membership programme which will incentivise transactions on the JioFinance marketplace through structured value-back rewards. “The more you transact, the more you earn back,” he said.

The second one, a “personal CFO”, will offer unbiased advisory and actionable recommendations to users, based on a proprietary financial fitness score.

The app has crossed 25 million unique users, with average monthly active users expanding to approximately 9 million in Q1FY27.

Sethia said across all operating entities, around 130 AI agents have been deployed to streamline customer journeys and optimize business processes. “These automation initiatives have yielded significant benefit in terms of reduction in human efforts and lowering of overall operational costs.”

On the recent tie-up with Bank of America, Sethia said the Rs 18,268-crore deal will give access to growth capital. “In addition to growth capital, this transaction will enable Jio Credit to leverage BofA’s global banking expertise, including best-in-class governance and advanced risk management practices, and cutting-edge technology,” he said.