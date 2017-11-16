Aston Martin & Mini Cooper owned by The Beatles can now be yours, here’s how much it will cost

Three things that makes the British famous other than James Bond are The Beatles, Mini Cooper and of course the Aston Martin. For the first time all three will be coming together under the hammer in an auction by Bonhams in England. You now have the chance to own the two best pieces in musical and automobile history. An 1960 Aston Martin DB5 formerly owned by The famous Beatles singer Sir Paul McCartney and a 1966 Mini Cooper that belonged to Ringo Starr. The Aston Martin DB5 was bought by McCartney in 1964 and he owned it for six years.

A report of Digital Trends further quotes Bonhams saying, “Though [McCartney] later owned an Aston Martin DB6, which has been the subject of extensive media coverage, this lesser known DB5 is believed to be the first Aston owned by the musician. He ordered it at a particularly important career juncture: just weeks after the Beatles’ famous appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show and the completion of filming A Hard Day’s Night, their first film.”

Over the years the Aston Martin has changed a lot of owners and now looks a bit different than the original one. The DB5 now has been repainted to Silver Birch and gets dark red leather interiors.



Ringo Starr’s 1966 Mini Cooper S was purchased Like all of The Beatles' Minis, 'LLO 836D' was purchased new by band manager Brian Epstein's company, to which it was first registered in May 1966. Its registration number is in the same sequence as that of Paul McCartney's Aston Martin DB6 ('LLO 840D'), which presumably was purchased at the same time. In 1998, Ringo's Mini won the coveted Cartier 'Style et Luxe' concours award at the Goodwood 'Festival of Speed'.

These two vintage cars will be auctioned at The Bond Street Sale on 2nd December 2017 in London. The Cooper is expected to sell for anywhere between $120,000 to $180,000 and Aston Martin is expected to fetch around $2 million mark.

Other cars at the auction are the 1965 Porsche 911, 1960 Jaguar XK150 and 1959 Bentley S1 Continental Sport Saloon.