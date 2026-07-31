India’s largest airline, IndiGo, on Friday said it will discontinue its wide-body operations from October 25 and conclude its damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways on October 31, citing a challenging operating environment amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. The airline said its Mumbai-Amsterdam flights will be operated using the Airbus A321XLR from October 25, while services to and from London Heathrow will be temporarily suspended until the delivery of its Airbus A350-900 aircraft. Indigo is expected to receive its first Airbus 350-900 around mid-2027, sources tell FE. Indigo currently has three Airbus A321 XLRs in its fleet with more expected to join this year.

As part of the transition, IndiGo said it will work closely with affected customers by offering suitable alternatives, including alternate travel arrangements and refunds, wherever applicable, to ensure a smooth transition.

IndiGo had entered into a damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways in early 2025 for six Boeing 787-9 aircraft to launch limited long-haul operations while preparing for the induction of its Airbus A350 fleet. The arrangement enabled the airline to begin services to destinations in the UK and Europe while building capabilities required for future wide-body operations.

Besides the Boeing 787-9 fleet, IndiGo had also leased two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from Turkish Airlines for its Mumbai-Istanbul route. However, the service was discontinued a few months ago.

According to the airline, the long-haul programme helped it develop expertise across key areas, including network planning, customer experience, crew operations, maintenance, airport handling, revenue management and international partnerships.

However, IndiGo said the operating environment has changed considerably since the programme was launched. Ongoing geopolitical tensions have increased operating costs and created uncertainties that have affected the viability of continuing interim wide-body operations.

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The airline said the experience gained through the damp lease arrangement has strengthened its readiness for long-haul services and will support the launch of its next phase of international expansion once its Airbus A350-900 aircraft begin joining the fleet. Until then, IndiGo will continue to focus on its existing international network while preparing for the transition to its own wide-body operations.