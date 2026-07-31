The shareholders of Zee Entertainment on Friday greenlit a Rs 3,143.52 crore crucial fundraising proposal by the company that will potentially boost promoter stake in the media firm to nearly 24% from 3.99% currently. The move is significant since the Subhash-Chandra founded firm has seen significant volatility on account of low promoter stake. Sector analysts say that the stake hike will remove significant overhang on the firm and strengthen alignment and corporate backing.

In a statement to the stock exchanges, Zee said that it received 76.64% votes in favour of the fundraising plan, clearing the 75% threshold for special resolutions. Previous attempts by the firm to get shareholders to back its fundraising plans had been rejected. In July 2025, for instance, a proposal to raise Rs 2,237.44 crore received only 60% of votes, which was short of the 75% threshold.

Overcoming Past Rejections

Zee said that the latest fund raise would happen through fully convertible warrants at a price of Rs 126 per warrant. Zee will issue up to 249.5 million fully convertible warrants to promoter group entity Sunbright Mauritius Investments as part of the capital raise. The capital injection will also support sports rights, new content, and digital technology, it added.

Besides the proposal to raise promoter stake, shareholders have also approved the resolutions to implement the ‘Truly Yours’ Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP), Zee added.

“With access to higher growth capital, the company will invest in amplifying its new strategic growth avenues and enhance the capabilities within its existing business segments,” it said.

Strategic Investments

The funds are proposed to be deployed through FY29, with sports receiving the largest operating allocation. As part of the plan, Zee has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for sports rights, production capabilities and related infrastructure; Rs 944 crore for potential acquisitions and Rs 450 crore for content, technology, AI and advertising technology. An additional Rs 450 crore will be allocated for its vertical-format micro-drama platform Bullet and Rs 300 crore for kids’ content and animation.

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Zee has been rebuilding its sports portfolio through properties including ILT20 cricket, the Bengal Super League, UP Kabaddi, pickleball and Pro Govinda. It has also launched four Unite8 sports channels across Hindi and English in standard and high definition after acquiring rights to 39 FIFA events through 2034. This includes the 2026 and 2030 men’s FIFA World Cups, the 2027 Women’s World Cup and several youth, futsal and intercontinental tournaments.