KTM to launch RC390 and RC200 on 19th January 2017 in India

Good news for the KTM RC fans, the company will launch new RC 200 and RC 390 on 19th January 2017 in India. The 2017 RC 390 and RC 200 were showcased at the 2016 Intermot, Germany. The new KTM RC 390 gets cosmetic changes and mechanical changes, while the KTM RC 200 receives an all-new livery with refreshed graphics. The new Duke series, that was showcased at the 2016 EICMA motorcycle show, will also be introduced in India soon.

Powered by the 373 cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine that produces 44 hp of power and 36 Nm of torque, the motor has no changes, however, it is obvious that the engine is now tuned to comply with BS-IV emission norms. This engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The main mechanical change is a larger 320mm disc at the front as the existing model is offered with a 300 mm front disc. The rear disc brake remains the same at 230mm and the Bosch ABS system is standard in the RC 390. In addition, the new RC 390 would also come with Ride-by-Wire, unlike the existing iteration. These changes have also affected the dry weight which is now 163.5 kg (existing model has 147 kg), however, the fuel tank capacity of 10 litres has been reduced 9.5 litres.

2017 KTM RC200

On the other hand, the KTM RC 200 has received cosmetic updates only. These include new graphics along with a white tank. The engine will be powered by the existing 199cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that produces the 24 hp of power and 19.2 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed transmission. Braking comes courtesy a 300mm disc up front and 230 mm disc at the rear. The existing version of the RC 200 is also expected to be equipped with ABS. The kerb weight of the motorcycle has gone up over the 2016 RC 200 and it now weighs 147.5 kg (dry weight) as opposed to 137.5 kg. Like the RC 390, the fuel tank capacity on the new KTM RC 200 is also 9.5 litres.

In order to comply with the new emission norms, the new RC 200 and RC 390 will command a slight premium over the existing models which are priced at Rs 2.13 lakh for the RC 390 and Rs 1.68 lakh for the RC 200, both prices, ex-showroom Delhi. The new addition in the RC 390 of Ride-by-Wire should enhance the riding experience of the motorcycle and a refresh of both sportbikes was long-awaited.