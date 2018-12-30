Xi Jinping says China, US want stable progress on ties in Donald Trump call

By: | Published: December 30, 2018 12:03 AM

The Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying China and the US are working to implement the terms of the trade war truce reached between the two leaders earlier this month.

During the call, Xi expressed the hope that “both teams can meet each other halfway and reach an agreement beneficial to both countries and the world as early as possible”, according to Xinhua.
The leaders of both the United States and China want “stable progress” in ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a phone call on Saturday with his American counterpart Donald Trump. The Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying China and the US are working to implement the terms of the trade war truce reached between the two leaders earlier this month.

During the call, Xi expressed the hope that “both teams can meet each other halfway and reach an agreement beneficial to both countries and the world as early as possible”, according to Xinhua.

Washington and Beijing have imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on more than $300 billion worth of goods, and the bruising trade conflict has spooked markets worldwide. Relations between the world’s top two economies are “now in a vital stage”, Xinhua quoted Xi as saying during the Trump call.

Read | Big progress with China on trade, says US President Donald Trump after phone call with Xi Jinping

“China attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and appreciates the willingness of the US side to develop cooperative and constructive bilateral relations,” Xi said, according to Xinhua.

Tensions have eased since Trump and Xi met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina and agreed to a 90-day truce as they try to negotiate an end to the trade war. Signs of progress since that meeting include the absence of new threats from Trump.

And China’s customs administration announced Friday it had approved US rice imports, after its major state-owned grain stockpiler said it had resumed buying US soybeans. Beijing also announced it would suspend extra tariffs added to US-made cars and auto parts starting January 1.

China is also targeting intellectual property theft in the country — one of the main sticking points in the dispute with the US.

Trump initiated the trade war because of complaints over unfair Chinese trade practices — concerns shared by the European Union, Japan and others.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Xi Jinping says China, US want stable progress on ties in Donald Trump call
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition