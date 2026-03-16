As countries in the Gulf region continue to suffer from Iran’s retaliatory military offensive, the UAE is expanding its slew of arrests linked to social media crackdown. On Sunday, the United Arab Emirates ordered the arrest of 35 people of various nationalities for posting misleading and AI-generated clips related to the ongoing war. The list of apprehended individuals included 19 Indians as well.

According to the UAE’s official news agency WAM, the suspects will be facing fast-tracked trials for allegedly circulating manipulated footage online, which officials believe holds the power to sway public opinion about the current conflict wreaking havoc in the Emirates.

Authorities in the West Asian country have repeatedly issued warnings via their official channels, advising residents against filming sites impacted by drone and missile attacks. The fresh batch of 35 arrests adds on to the previous string of apprehensions, which even included some individuals who are believed to have shared actual footage of aerial interceptions in addition to circulating unverified information online.

More information will be added.